New Tour Company Brings Puppetry and Family Entertainment to Downtown Nashville

Puppeteer and Local Tour Guide Joshua Sellers at Tennessee Capitol Building

Puppet Guided Walking Tour Launches in November 2022

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puppet City Tours is Nashville’s newest sightseeing walking tour founded by Joshua Sellers and Casey Peavey and is the first of its kind in the nation. Imagine taking in the sights of historic, downtown Nashville being led by a puppet tour guide.

Sellers and Peavey met as fellow tour guides and started to notice a gap in Nashville’s tourism scene. So they decided to create a brand new tour experience that would give visitors of all ages a chance to learn about and enjoy Music City’s electric downtown. Joshua Sellers earned his Masters degree in Storytelling from East Tennessee State University before touring as a children’s theater actor and puppeteer for ten years. Casey Peavey comes from a background in business management and a successful sales career in real estate and telecommunications.

With their creativity and business prowess, they have set out to create Middle Tennesee’s most exciting new, family adventure.

“As a mother of two, I am always looking for more to do with the family. We developed the type of tour I would want to take my kids on while vacationing,” notes Casey Peavey. She explains that tourists often ask what else there is to do with their families downtown.

Joshua Sellers excitedly detailed aspects of the tour, when asked about the kind of experience guests, would expect from the puppet walking tour.

“Well first off, everybody loves puppets. Who hasn’t laughed at Fozzy the Bear or Miss Piggy somewhere along the way? Put together laughter and vaudeville-style entertainment, with a healthy dose of education and you have ‘Puppet City Tours’ ” Joshua explained.

Nashville artist Zoe Teets masterfully crafts every life-sized puppet used on tours. Each puppet has its own personality, backstory and voice to help create a fully immersive experience for our guests. By the end of the tour, you’ll believe the puppets are as real as the puppeteers!

Puppet City Tours is excited to announce its winter schedule:

November 19, 2022 - Cornucopia Craziness Special

December 17, 2022 - Poinsettias and Puppets Special

January 14, 2023 - Auld Lang Syne Special

February 11, 2023 - Be Still, My Puppet Heart Special

ABOUT PUPPET CITY TOURS

Puppet City Tours is a guided walking tour in Nashville with puppetry and storytelling for tourists and locals. It is owned and operated by Joshua Sellers and Casey Peavey and with experienced local tour guides and professional puppeteers.

For booking availability, private tours and special events, please visit www.puppetcitytours.com.