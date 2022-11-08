Luxury Hotel Market is Expected to Reach $160,481.23 Mn by 2031 | Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth

Luxury Hotel Market

According to a new report, Luxury Hotel Market by Type, by Category: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Growth in travel & tourism industry, growth in preference for leisure travel, and change in standard of living drive the growth of the global luxury hotel market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luxury Hotel Market by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, Others), by Category (Chain, Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario. The luxury hotel market size was valued at $95,113.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $160,481.23 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Luxury hotels provide comfortable stay to tourist and travelers along with services such as spa, swimming pool, and fitness center. The market for luxury hotel has grown significantly in the past few years due to rise in the number of business travelers globally. Change in customer preference and upgradation in the services provided by hoteliers further boost the demand for luxury stays.

The global luxury hotel market is driven by rise in travel & tourism industry, increase in preference for leisure travel, and improved standard of living. However, premium price charged by such hotels restrains the luxury hotel market growth. Increasing leisure activities, rising demand for recreational stays, and innovative services during the stays are few of the factor emerging as the luxury hotel market trends.

Business hotels segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to huge consumer base, which includes business travelers, tour groups, and small conference groups which holds strong position in luxury hotel market share. Airport hotels segment accounted for around ~25% share of the overall luxury hotel market revenue in 2021.

The world luxury hotel market focuses mainly on the type and geographical segment. The luxury hotels type segment includes airport hotels, business hotels, suite hotels, resorts, and others (eco hotel and serviced apartment). Based on the category, the luxury hotel industry is analyzed by chain and independent nature of businesses. As far as the geographical segmentation is concerned, the world luxury hotel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players such as Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., and Jumeirah International LLC develop their product portfolios to strengthen their foothold in the market. The companies profiled in the report are Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited.

Key Finding Of the Study:

○ North America is projected to maintain its leading position throughout 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 - 2031.

○ The business hotels segment occupied around ~40% of the total luxury hotel market size in 2021.

○ The U.S. occupied four-fifths of the total North American luxury hotel market in 2021 while Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest rate, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-hotel-market-to-reach-160-4-bn-globally-by-2031-at-5-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301519759.html

