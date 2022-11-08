Nov. 10 Arizona Electrification Summit convenes energy leaders, highlights new federal grants & tax incentives
Billions of dollars in grants, tax credits, and other federal funding coming to electrify buildings, transportation, and industry.
...a great opportunity to learn about new federal grant programs and tax incentives that can help us build on the success we’ve had creating jobs and accelerating sustainable economic development...”TEMPE, ARIZONA, US, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A broad array of Arizona’s electric utilities, local governments, technology leaders, and other public and private sector energy stakeholders are convening Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Arizona Electrification Summit, a forum designed to advance cost-effective electrification measures that save consumers money, reduce emissions, and improve the efficiency and resiliency of the electric grid.
— Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council
“We greatly appreciate the leaders in Arizona joining with us at this summit to expand awareness of efficient electric technologies that benefit both the economy as well as the environment,” said Keith Dennis, president of the Beneficial Electrification League (BEL), a non-profit organization working across the country to expand the cost-effective use of electricity in transportation, buildings, and industry.
“This event is a great opportunity to learn about new federal grant programs and tax incentives that can help us build on the success we’ve had creating jobs and accelerating sustainable economic development through clean energy technology,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council, SciTech Institute, and moderator of the event’s panel of speakers addressing opportunities in transportation electrification. “We hope to amplify Arizona’s national leadership in clean energy and electric vehicle technologies to further benefit our economy and diverse population.”
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making $76.5 million dollars available to Arizona for the implementation of electric vehicle fast chargers along the state’s highways,” notes Dianne Kresich, Research Center Manager at the Arizona Department of Transportation, deputy project manager for the development of Arizona’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and a speaker at the summit. “The Plan is our roadmap to accelerating the electrification of transportation in our state through partnerships with the private sector.”
In addition to electric transportation, there are also new federal programs for the building sector, says Dennis.
“The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides significant new tax credits for the installation of heat pumps and other efficient electric appliances to new and existing homes; there are two major tax incentives for commercial building operators who reduce the energy usage in their buildings,” Dennis notes.
There is also funding directed to local governments and $3.1 billion available nationally to accelerate and optimize the weatherization and electrification of the homes of low and middle-income consumers from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), signed into law in late 2021, Dennis adds.
“Incentives to install newer, more efficient technologies in Arizona’s buildings can serve as an economic stimulus,” said Zylstra. “Jobs are created when existing buildings are upgraded with better heating and cooling systems, while additional employment is generated through economic multiplier effects. Money saved on energy bills is mostly spent on other goods and services in our local economy, providing additional economic benefit to our business sector.”
There will be displays of high-efficiency electric products at the summit ranging from a heat pump for home heating and cooling provided by Daikin Comfort Technologies to an electric school bus, courtesy of Canyon State Bus Sales and Blue Bird Corporation, with a ride on the electric school bus available during the lunch hour.
The summit is at the Double Tree by Hilton, 2100 South Priest Drive, Tempe. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Presentations run 8:30 a.m. until lunch. Discussions/exhibits continue until 2:00 p.m. The registration fee of $45 includes breakfast and lunch. The agenda and registration are found at https://be-league.org/events/arizona-beneficial-electrification-summit/
The event is presented by the Beneficial Electrification League, a non-profit organization. “Gold” sponsors are Arizona Public Service (APS), the Salt River Project (SRP), Wells Fargo, and Co-Bank. “Silver” sponsors are TriCo Electric Cooperative, Daikin Comfort Technologies, and Milwaukee Tool. NRTC is a “Bronze” sponsor.
For more information about the summit, including sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Tom Polikalas at 775-386-7411 or tpolikalas@be-league.org.
