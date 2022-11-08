SCP Health Announces Acquisition of Tech-Enabled Patient Engagement Company PREMEDEX
Combined business unit creates comprehensive value-based care solutions aimed at improving patient care delivery in a highly efficient way.ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCP Health, a leader in clinical staffing and outsourced practice management, with focus in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Virtual Health, announced today the completion of the acquisition of PREMEDEX, a tech-enabled patient engagement and communications company. The companies’ combined capabilities will offer comprehensive value-based care solutions.
SCP Health began leveraging PREMEDEX’s engagement capabilities as a strategic partner last year. “Their comprehensive, multi-modal communication engine enables broad-based, cost-effective patient outreach programs, and we can now fully leverage our combined capabilities to deliver new comprehensive value-based care solutions,” said Lisa Fry, President Value Based Care, SCP Health.
PREMEDEX offers a robust technology platform with workflows that engage patients through technology and clinician outreach to solve patient experience problems with access, follow up, coordination, and more. “We are thrilled to become a part of SCP Health. As an existing partner with SCP, we appreciate the shared vision and values, and we look forward to continuing to advance the mission of delivering an improved experience,” commented PREMEDEX co-founders Van Willis and Jim Bowling.
Serving more than 450 Health Systems, the combined SCP Health and PREMEDEX offerings will solve challenges through improved communication with patients after discharge and between office visits. By ensuring a combination of care coordination services and leveraging real-time, actionable data, the company offers turn-key solutions to help find care, assist with care, and follow-up on care.
“The addition of PREMEDEX to our service line advances our capabilities to enhance and support our clients’ strategies. By providing innovative value-based solutions and connectivity to patients, we can improve patient experience, streamline follow-up care, close patient care gaps, and impact lifetime patient loyalty and revenue for our clients,” said Rich D’Amaro, CEO, SCP Health.
About SCP Health
SCP Health is a clinician-led team of experts, collectively enthusiastic about revitalizing healthcare. At our core we believe acute care clinical programs are at the heart of every health system’s care delivery strategy. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7,500 providers, 30 states, and 450 healthcare facilities, SCP Health is a leader in clinical practice management, spanning the entire continuum of care including Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Virtual Health. SCP Health optimally deploys comprehensive clinical talent, technology, and practice management, creating innovative health care solutions to deliver cost-effective, high-quality care and an exceptional patient experience. SCP Health. Together, we heal.
About PREMEDEX
PREMEDEX helps providers and payers improve engagement and drive better results: serve more patients, improve outcomes, drive revenue, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction and loyalty. Solutions are turn-key and field-tested. We connect with thousands of patients each day throughout the country on behalf of busy healthcare organizations.
