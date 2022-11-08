Submit Release
Police respond to report of motor vehicle crash and shooting in Rutland City

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

RUTLAND CITY, Vermont (Monday, Nov. 07, 2022) — The Rutland City Police Department and the Vermont State Police are responding to an emergency situation involving a reported shooting in Rutland City. 

 

At about 4:15 p.m., Rutland City police received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash in the area of State Street and Cleveland Avenue. A second call reported a shooting in the area. When Rutland City police arrived on scene, officers located a deceased male with a vehicle that was involved in a crash.

 

There is an active scene and significant police presence in the vicinity of State Street from Emmett Street to Cleveland Street. Members of the public should avoid the area. No one is currently in custody.

 

This is a developing situation, and no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

 

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

