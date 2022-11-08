Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,528 in the last 365 days.

News Release // Fire Investigation // Lowell

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22A5005070

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                                

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: November 5, 2022 – Time of Call: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: 242 Tanekee Road Lowell, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Shylo Bourdeau

Age: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Lowell Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Tanekee Road.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered a recreational camper fully involved in fire parked next to the home.  Fire had extended from the recreational camper to the house and was spreading into the attic space. 

As part of Fire Chief Calvin Allen’s assessment of the scene he contacted Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination on Monday November 7, 2022.  The origin of the fire was determined to be the interior of the recreational camper.  The camper was being used to store the farm’s tools and agricultural supplies.  The investigation revealed that one of the residents had removed ashes from the woodstove on Thursday (November 5, 2022) and placed them outside of the house in a metal bucket.  The ashes were then dumped into a bin used for composting materials within the camper on Saturday morning.  The fire is believed to have started when the still-hot embers from the ash bin ignited the plastic bin. 

 

 

The camper and its contents were completely destroyed in the fire.  The house also sustained significant fire and water damage.  The cause of the fire is classified as accidental in nature.  No one was injured during the fire or its suppression.  Damage to the property is estimated to be in excess of $50,000.00.  The Red Cross has been providing assistance to the residents.

 

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

 

IAAI – FIT

NAFI - CFEI

 

You just read:

News Release // Fire Investigation // Lowell

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.