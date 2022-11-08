News Release // Fire Investigation // Lowell

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005070

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: November 5, 2022 – Time of Call: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: 242 Tanekee Road Lowell, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Shylo Bourdeau

Age: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Lowell Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Tanekee Road. When fire crews arrived, they discovered a recreational camper fully involved in fire parked next to the home. Fire had extended from the recreational camper to the house and was spreading into the attic space.

As part of Fire Chief Calvin Allen’s assessment of the scene he contacted Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination on Monday November 7, 2022. The origin of the fire was determined to be the interior of the recreational camper. The camper was being used to store the farm’s tools and agricultural supplies. The investigation revealed that one of the residents had removed ashes from the woodstove on Thursday (November 5, 2022) and placed them outside of the house in a metal bucket. The ashes were then dumped into a bin used for composting materials within the camper on Saturday morning. The fire is believed to have started when the still-hot embers from the ash bin ignited the plastic bin.

The camper and its contents were completely destroyed in the fire. The house also sustained significant fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is classified as accidental in nature. No one was injured during the fire or its suppression. Damage to the property is estimated to be in excess of $50,000.00. The Red Cross has been providing assistance to the residents.

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI – FIT

NAFI - CFEI