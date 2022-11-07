Meeting with Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, in the margins of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly.

A wide range of cooperation issues between Tajikistan and Egypt, relations between the two countries in the framework of influential international organizations and the agenda of the United Nations High-Level Conference on Climate Change were discussed.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the host country for the invitation to participate in the work of the high-level summit and for the warm welcome.

During the meeting, the interlocutors assessed the expansion of economic, trade and investment relations as one of the important directions of the relations between the two countries, and considered it necessary to stir up the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission to review and work out further cooperation in the relevant fields.

The issues of expanding cooperation in the fields of industry, especially in the establishment of joint industrial enterprises, mining and processing of minerals, as well as energy, transport, agriculture, culture and tourism were discussed.

The subjects of cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism and the spread of extremist ideas, the problematics of Afghanistan, which has become an urgent issue and a concern of the whole world, were also touched upon.