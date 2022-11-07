Meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, in the margins of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

During the meeting, the prospects of relations between the two countries at the bilateral level and within the framework of respected international organizations, including the United Nations, were discussed.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of friendship and cooperation and diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which in July 2022 marked 30 years.

It was emphasized that in the current period there are many opportunities to expand cooperation in various economic and commercial fields, including energy and communication, industry, agriculture, finance, tourism, as well as social and cultural collaboration, especially in the domain of education.

During the meeting, interest was expressed in the use of the investment, financial and commercial capacities of the Netherlands, as well as the rich experience of its companies in the development of the economy of Tajikistan, especially in the fields of agriculture, transport, tourism, technologies and new technologies for the processing of agricultural products.

At the end of the conversation, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, invited the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, to visit Tajikistan on an official visit at an appropriate time. The invitation was accepted with pleasure.

The interlocutors particularly noted the beneficial cooperation in the implementation of the UN agenda on water issues, in which Tajikistan is considered the main initiator, and expressed their readiness to co-chair at a high level the UN Conference on the medium-term implementation of the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development - 2018-2028" scheduled in March 2023.