Meeting with President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, in the margins of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto.

The meeting was held on the initiative of the Kenyan side, during which issues of development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon considered this opportunity to meet and discuss the prospects of bilateral relations as important.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of expanding the cooperation between the countries, strengthening the legal basis of bilateral and multilateral relations within the framework of influential international organizations, including the United Nations.

Supporting each other's initiatives in international organizations to solve global problems was considered an important factor in enhancing trust between countries.

At the meeting, gratitude was expressed to the top management of the Republic of Kenya for supporting the international proposals and efforts of our country in the field of water and climate.

The heads of state instructed the foreign ministries of their countries to take necessary measures to expand bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, other topics of interest were also discussed.