Equine Healthcare Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Equine Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview:

Equine Healthcare Market size was valued at US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Equine healthcare refers to treating racehorses, guess horses, competitive riders, and amusement horses. Routine veterinarian treatment, which includesimmunizations, parasite management, and dental care; grooming and hoof care; and safety from herbal elements consisting of rain, wind, and snow are all included in healthcare. Other additives of widespread care and proper feeding and exercising of ne's horse are required to preserve the pony wholesome for the duration of their lifestyles. At least as soon as a yr, adult horses have to undergo a radical veterinarian examination.

Market Dynamics

The Increasing incidence of equine illnesses will drive the marketplace growth

The marketplace's expansion is attributed to factors including an growth in the prevalence of equine illnesses, an boom in the equine populace, an boom in animal fitness expenditure, an boom in demand for using horses for numerous purposes, an growth in advancements of equine healthcare merchandise, an increase in public consciousness of the significance and benefits of the use of horses, and an boom in demand for pet insurance.

Horse breeding, keeping, and usual control are all part of the equestrian industry. It has a massive impact at the economic system as an entire. Veterinary physicians, equestrians, and other professionals benefit from the industry. It additionally includes an equine healthcare product deliver and demand state of affairs. The international equine healthcare market is probable driven via the horse industry's robust monetary impact.

In the equine industry, horse breeding is a key operation. As a result, deciding on breeding stock and enhancing breed healthcare control is critical to improving breeding operations. Equine diseases are any other big source of situation for breeders. For example, Potomac horse fever is common in South America and the Caribbean.

Although the West Nile Virus contamination in horses has been contained, the virus's rapid go back may additionally increase the alarm among horse proprietors. Tetanus and equine influenza cases have additionally been mentioned inside the worldwide horse community. As a end result, the global equine healthcare marketplace is expected to be pushed by the multiplied frequency of equine illnesses.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Drugs

Vaccines

Supplemental Feed Additives

By Disease Type

Equine Influenza

Rhinopneumonitis/ Equine Infectious Anemia

West Nile Virus

Equine Rabies

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Competitive Landscape

The equine healthcare market is highly competitive presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim,Ceva Sante Animale, Purina Mills LLC, EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD, Merck & Co, Vetoquinol SA, Zoetis, among others.

The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the equine healthcare market globally. For instance, In August 2018, Core EQ Innovator, an equine vaccination against tetanus, rabies, western Equine encephalomyelitis, and two more horse diseases, has been launched by Zoetis.

