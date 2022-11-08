Submit Release
Havertys Announces Participation in SHARE Series Event on November 14

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVT today announced that management will present at the SHARE Series event, held virtually, on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:30 ET.

This event is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to send management questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or the "Events and Presentations" section at http://ir.havertys.com. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Havertys

Havertys HVT, established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.  

Contact: 
Havertys 404-443-2900 
Jenny Hill Parker 
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary 

