AutoCanada expands presence in the greater toronto area, acquiring Two luxury collision centres in scarborough, ontario

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") ACQ, a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it has acquired two luxury collision centre locations – Excellence Auto Collision Silver Star and Excellence Auto Collision Midwest, both located in Scarborough, Ontario.

Excellence Auto is one of the premiere collision repair operators across all of Canada. The business has provided collision repair services to Scarborough and the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") for over 30 years and operates out of more than 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities between the two locations. The collision centres maintain certifications with Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mini, Lucid, VinFast and Volkswagen. The current ownership and management team will continue to operate the business going forward. This acquisition represents a continuation of the Company's goal to further expand and develop its national collision centre network.

"The addition of this high-quality business continues the strategic expansion of our national collision footprint and builds on our relationship with Tesla, bringing our total Tesla-certified locations in the prime GTA market to three including Velocity Autobody in Markham, Ontario," said Executive Chairman, Paul Antony. "Our focus remains on supporting our customers and OEM partners through the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle – which includes repairing vehicles by following OEM recommended repair procedures and using the recommended OEM parts to ensure the integrity of repaired vehicles. Excellence Auto Collision's experienced team have built a tremendous reputation in the GTA market, and we look forward to growing this legacy into the future."

Financial Highlights

The two acquired collision centre locations combined generate in excess of $10 million in annual revenue. The transaction will be funded from a drawdown of the Company's credit facility and is expected to be accretive to 2022 earnings.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 81 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada, as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates three used vehicle dealerships and an auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, the RightRide division operates 11 locations, and nine stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 24 collision centres). In 2021, our dealerships sold approximately 86,000 vehicles and processed over 800,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,303 service bays generating revenue in excess of $4 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

