Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM Postponement

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. TBRDTHBRF (Thunderbird or the Company) today announced that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM ") previously scheduled for December 6, 2022 will be postponed. The Company has applied to the British Columbia Registrar of Companies for an extension and intends to hold its AGM not later than March 6, 2023.

The postponement will allow Thunderbird to properly consider the announcement on November 4, 2022 by a shareholder, Voss Capital LLC, stating its intention to nominate a slate of new directors for Thunderbird. Thunderbird is reviewing this announcement and will determine next steps, including a new date for the AGM, in due course. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim's Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

