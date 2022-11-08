Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Montréal, Quebec
Private meetings.
1:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a Quebec energy company and meet with workers. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
4:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with leaders of major employers in Quebec to discuss the government's plan to deliver economic opportunities and jobs for workers.
Closed to media.
