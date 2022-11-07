Submit Release
Stockholm+50: Creating a culture of accountable promises and bold action

The Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity report from June 2022 presents a synthesis of scientific evidence on the state of global environment, and identifies concrete actions under three broad shifts: redefining the relationship between humans and nature; ensuring lasting prosperity for all; and investing in a better future. The report analyses the barriers to change and underlines the ways to unlock progress by improving coherence, accountability, solidarity and a renewed multilateralism. It makes recommendations for reform and new thinking on complex issues of de-risking finance, co-development of technology, sustainable lifestyles, and others which need bold action now.

1315 – 1320: Welcome and Introduction | Prayank Jain, CEEW
1320 – 1330: Presentation of the S+50 scientific report | Dr Arunabha Ghosh, CEEW
1330 – 1338: Keynote remarks
1340 – 1415: Panel Discussion | Moderated by Robert Watt, SEI
1415 – 1425: Audience Q/A and reflections by Dr Arunabha Ghosh
1425 – 1430: Short film presentation | “Portrait of a silver lining” by SEI and CEEW

The panellists will be experts representing different regimes, such as finance, human rights, international law, and environment monitoring. For any questions, please contact Mr Prayank Jain, Special Assistant to the CEO, CEEW at prayank.jain@ceew.in or at +91-9910240032.

Stockholm+50: Creating a culture of accountable promises and bold action

