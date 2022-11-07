Stockholm+50: Shifting Sustainability from the Margins to the Mainstream

The transition towards a green economy will require a reorientation of supply and demand of human resource in all sectors. Reforming the global education system is central to bringing the fundamental value shifts in the world that we want to change. This involves how children and youth receive nature-based education at schools, how higher education institutions develop the next generation of sustainability professionals with new skills in urban planning, public policy, agriculture and food, fashion and law, how industry, research bodies and governments mainstream sustainability principles and practices across businesses, manufacturing, and supply chains and how investors are educated on responsible and sustainable investments in technology, energy and new markets.

The Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity report from June 2022 presents a synthesis of scientific evidence on the state of global environment, and identifies concrete actions under three broad shifts: redefining the relationship between humans and nature; ensuring lasting prosperity for all; and investing in a better future. The report analyses the barriers to change and underlines the ways to unlock progress by improving coherence, accountability, solidarity and a renewed multilateralism. It makes recommendations for reform and new thinking on complex issues of de-risking finance, co-development of technology, nature-based education, sustainable lifestyles, and others which need bold action now.

1100 – 1105: Welcome and Introduction | Prayank Jain, CEEW

1105 – 1115: Presentation of the S+50 scientific report | Dr Arunabha Ghosh, CEEW

1115 – 1140: Panel Discussion with academia and industry | Moderated by Robert Watt, SEI

1140 – 1205: Panel Discussion with young scholars and professionals | Moderated by Prayank Jain, CEEW

1205 – 1215: Audience Q/A and reflections by Dr Arunabha Ghosh

1215 – 1225: Keynote Remarks | Rachel Kyte, Dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

1225 – 1230: Short film presentation | “Portrait of a silver lining” by SEI and CEEW

For any questions, please contact Mr Prayank Jain, Special Assistant to the CEO, CEEW at prayank.jain@ceew.in or at +91-9910240032.