Leading Real Estate Agency YHSGR hosted a 1-day workshop on “The Psychology of Thriving in a Market SHIFT”

The “Personal, Professional, and Financial Workshop” helped associates get food for thought on how to design their best life ever in 2023.

That is why we at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY regularly equip, empower, and encourage our associates to plan and grow; To Be The Best Version of Yourself!”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the economy going through a major shift, a lot of agents are worried about how they will be able to get deals in. YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY recently hosted a 1-day workshop on the psychology of thriving in a market shift to help its associates design their new year 2023.

The 2023 Business Planning Workshop saw over 70 associates joining virtually via zoom and a room full of YHSGR associates attending live in-person at the YHSGR University classroom to help discover how to create personal, professional, and financial goals that they can execute in 2023.

In the training session, participants learned about creating an identity and setting an internal thermostat that helped them shape their lives. YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma and YHSGR South Bay Area Team Leader Kristi Ramirez-Knowles co-host this working and they shared tips on how proximity, actions, beliefs, and the people they associate with help them to change.

Furthermore, Ramirez-Knowles helped with setting goals and how to make them S.M.A.R.T. The power-packed session was interactive and had everyone learn about the cutting-edge techniques millionaire real estate agents use to stay productive so they, too, can start adopting them.

Ed Mylett, the author of The Power of One More, once said that “The biggest separator in life is not motivation or inspiration; it is the habits you create to get you through those days when you don't feel like doing the things you need to do to be successful. If you're not getting all the results you want in life, take a look at your closest relationships. You may discover a relationship has grown stale, you have changed, the other person has changed, or time and distance mean the bond is no longer strong enough to benefit you. When you fine-tune your associations, you allow yourself to transform your actions and radically enhance your results. You could be one association away from changing your entire life.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma added, “Benjamin Franklin once said that by failing to plan, you are preparing to fail. That is why we at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY regularly equip, empower, and encourage our associates to plan and grow; To Be The Best Version of Yourself!"

The workshop also talked about how it's essential to intend to do good and to serve success. This is in line with the vision of its CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma who is known to encourage others to have good intentions in all parts of their life and credits it for his success. Participants also learned about time management principles, so they could get more done smartly.

People interested in improving their lives can apply to become an associate with the company today.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Business Planning Workshop completed! Let's move forward and make the difference in 2023

You just read:

Leading Real Estate Agency YHSGR hosted a 1-day workshop on “The Psychology of Thriving in a Market SHIFT”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty PRE-LISTING CONCIERGE launches in December 2022
Leading Real Estate Agency YHSGR hosted a 1-day workshop on “The Psychology of Thriving in a Market SHIFT”
San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Has Awarded YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma with the "MAN OF VISION AWARD"
View All Stories From This Author