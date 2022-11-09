Leading Real Estate Agency YHSGR hosted a 1-day workshop on “The Psychology of Thriving in a Market SHIFT”
The “Personal, Professional, and Financial Workshop” helped associates get food for thought on how to design their best life ever in 2023.
That is why we at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY regularly equip, empower, and encourage our associates to plan and grow; To Be The Best Version of Yourself!”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the economy going through a major shift, a lot of agents are worried about how they will be able to get deals in. YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY recently hosted a 1-day workshop on the psychology of thriving in a market shift to help its associates design their new year 2023.
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
The 2023 Business Planning Workshop saw over 70 associates joining virtually via zoom and a room full of YHSGR associates attending live in-person at the YHSGR University classroom to help discover how to create personal, professional, and financial goals that they can execute in 2023.
In the training session, participants learned about creating an identity and setting an internal thermostat that helped them shape their lives. YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma and YHSGR South Bay Area Team Leader Kristi Ramirez-Knowles co-host this working and they shared tips on how proximity, actions, beliefs, and the people they associate with help them to change.
Furthermore, Ramirez-Knowles helped with setting goals and how to make them S.M.A.R.T. The power-packed session was interactive and had everyone learn about the cutting-edge techniques millionaire real estate agents use to stay productive so they, too, can start adopting them.
Ed Mylett, the author of The Power of One More, once said that “The biggest separator in life is not motivation or inspiration; it is the habits you create to get you through those days when you don't feel like doing the things you need to do to be successful. If you're not getting all the results you want in life, take a look at your closest relationships. You may discover a relationship has grown stale, you have changed, the other person has changed, or time and distance mean the bond is no longer strong enough to benefit you. When you fine-tune your associations, you allow yourself to transform your actions and radically enhance your results. You could be one association away from changing your entire life.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma added, “Benjamin Franklin once said that by failing to plan, you are preparing to fail. That is why we at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY regularly equip, empower, and encourage our associates to plan and grow; To Be The Best Version of Yourself!"
The workshop also talked about how it's essential to intend to do good and to serve success. This is in line with the vision of its CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma who is known to encourage others to have good intentions in all parts of their life and credits it for his success. Participants also learned about time management principles, so they could get more done smartly.
People interested in improving their lives can apply to become an associate with the company today.
Business Planning Workshop completed! Let's move forward and make the difference in 2023