New Roof Donated to the YMCA Language Immersion Early Learning Center in Chattanooga by Sentri Roofing and GAF
Sentri wanted to help the families that use the YMCA Language Immersion Early Learning Center feel safe and secure with the best roof on the block!”CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentri Roofing (Local, family-owned roofing company) joined forces with GAF (North America’s largest roofing manufacturer) to donate a water tight roofing system to the YMCA Language Immersion Early Learning Center in Chattanooga.
— Sentri Roofing
The YMCA Language Immersion Early Learning Center serves children 1-5 years old and provides them with a Spanish immersion program and offers a Pre-K education. The Center has been open a little over a year, it is housed in a building on the Highland Park Commons campus. The Highland Park Commons are part of the Chattanooga FC Foundation. On the inside the YMCA facility is spacious, clean and inviting. Their outdoor space is fun and full of sensory activities for the children.
However, there was one area where the building was in need of repair, the roof. The roof was over 20 years old, with many blown off shingles and outdated ventilation. Although the inside only showed small signs of potential issues, the roof system was failing. All the donors on this project are service-driven leaders in the roofing industry. Sentri Roofing's first core value of “Service that goes above and beyond” extends well past their clients and into their local community, giving back to those families who have helped them grow and excel. GAF believes that “resilience is the foundation on which we will build thriving, sustainable communities of the future”. GAF leverages their expertise, resources, and products in support of the fundamental needs of resilient communities: Shelters, Families, and Workforces.
On September 26, 2022, The Sentri Team and their experienced crew donated their labor to install a brand new roof on the YMCA Language Immersion Early Learning Center with material donated by GAF. This weekend project was a beautiful accomplishment that helped the Center and their partner The Highland Park Commons save over $22,504 in roofing costs. Sentri Roofing continuously looks for ways to serve the community. Sentri wanted to help the families that use the YMCA Language Immersion Early Learning Center feel safe and secure with the best roof on the block!
Sentri Roofing is a local and family owned company, delivering quality craftsmanship and stress-free roofing services. Nominated for Chattanooga’s Best of the Best for 2022 and 2021, Sentri is proud to lead with service that goes above and beyond, is committed to excellence in roofing and exemplifies integrity in all interactions, as they strive to raise the bar in the roofing industry. You can find out what previous homeowners have to say about Sentri on their 185 plus 5 Star Reviews. You can also keep up with the Sentri Roofing Team and find past projects, including this one, on their Instagram page @sentriroofing.
