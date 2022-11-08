PHILIPPINES, November 8 - Press Release

November 8, 2022 PINUNO FILES RESO COMMENDING DAGUPAN PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL FOR WINNING 'WORLD'S BEST SCHOOL' PRIZE FOR RESTORING MANGROVES PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid filed a resolution congratulating and commending Dagupan's Bonuan Boquig National High School (BBNHS) for winning the 2022 World's Best School Prize for environmental action. In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 278, Lapid recognized the efforts of the Pangasinan public high school to restore lost mangroves and reverse the environmental devastation caused by the 2009 Typhoon Ondoy (international name Ketsana) to local communities. "Binabati ko ang mga mag-aaral at guro mula sa BBNHS sa inyong prestihiyosong karangalan at pagkilalang natanggap. Ako ay naniniwala na ang inyong kadalubhasaan at makabagong mga kasanayan sa edukasyon ay magsisilbing inspirasyon sa iba pang mga paaralan at guro upang mapabuti pa ang kalidad ng edukasyon, sa loob at labas ng bansa," Lapid said. Lapid cited in his resolution that the BBNHS has been a fierce advocate of the environment, educating their students on the importance of environmental preservation and protection, and has started many projects for their students to participate in and learn from. The Senator also highlighted the school's efforts in partnering with their local communities to get them engaged in their advocacy for the environment, equipping them with the necessary knowledge that they can help spread and pass on to the next generation of Filipinos. "Napakagandang hakbang na nakikipagtulungan ang ating mga paaralan sa kanilang mga lokal na komunidad para mas mapaigting pa ang kanilang mga adbokasiya para sa kapaligiran," Lapid added. The Philippine school bested international finalists such as the International School of Zug & Luzern in Switzerland, and the Green School of Bali in Indonesia, along with other competing schools from Argentina, Canada, Columbia, Greece, Malawi, Palestine and the United Arab Emirates. BBNHS was announced the winner of the education award via a live-streamed ceremony last October 14, where they were presented the award alongside the four other schools who won awards in different categories. The World's Best School Prizes is hosted by T4 Education, a global education organization that aims to recognize the excellence and dedication of schools from all over the world who go the extra mile for the sake of transforming the lives of their students and the generations to come.