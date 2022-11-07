National Assembly discusses specific mechanism for Buôn Ma Thuột city

VIETNAM, November 7 -

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly discussed a draft resolution piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buôn Ma Thuột City in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk during its fourth session on Monday morning.

At the discussion, most deputies agreed on the need to promulgate specific mechanisms and policies for the city to help the locality develop into a central urban area in the Central Highlands region.

Deputy Lý Tiết Hạnh from Bình Định Province said the coffee industry can not develop alone.

Besides the development of the coffee raw material area, it is necessary to develop other materials that can become post-coffee products and ancillary products.

It also needs to expand raw material areas in the Central Highlands region and other regions.

Along with that is the employment and income policy for workers.

Deputy Nguyễn Tạo from Lâm Đồng Province said the tax incentives in the city are not reasonable, causing imbalance and unfairness to other localities in the Central Highlands and the districts in Đắk Lắk Province.

The different tax exemptions and long application periods can create unfair competition when dumping and tax evasion occur in some enterprises.

Deputy Nguyễn Thị Lệ Thủy from Bến Tre Province suggested that it is necessary to review the projects that have a connection and spread in the region to be implemented immediately if the financial mechanism is approved.

The adjustment of projects also needs to be controlled so they do not affect the space and landscape of the city.

Investment incentives also need to be carefully reviewed to ensure fairness to the provinces in the region, especially for coffee products, she said.

For attracting talent to the city, Thủy said the personal income tax exemption is not really attractive. The necessity is an autonomous and creative working environment and mechanism.

According to Deputy Dương Khắc Mai from Đắk Nông Province, some new policies on public investment and land also need to be added to meet development requirements.

Deputy Tô Văn Tám from Kon Tum Province said that in addition to the proposed policies, there should be some more policies for the city to develop breakthroughs, becoming a high-tech centre for processing products from forest and industrial plants.

Speaking at the discussion, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said that the Government has been developing an action plan after this pilot resolution is approved by the National Assembly with specific programmes and projects.

The Government will also soon build a development mechanism for the whole Central Highlands region in the near future.

Another draft resolution on the pilot of the auction of car registration plates was also put on the table at the hall on Monday morning.

Phan Thị Nguyệt Thu, a deputy from Hà Tĩnh Province, said the auction aims to improve the management of means of transport, meet the personal desires of vehicle buyers, increase collection for the State budget and ensure the interests of the State and the people.

The auction starting prices are the same among localities, starting at VNĐ40 million.

This price is reasonable and fair for auction participants, she said.

However, some deputies also proposed a lower starting price so that a large number of people could participate in the auction.

The draft resolution stipulates that sold plates through auctions are not allowed to be given away or transferred. The winners cannot register for another car.

Regarding this issue, Deputy Nguyễn Văn Mạnh from Vĩnh Phúc Province wondered how the plates of the winners would be managed while the draft resolution proposed piloting the auction for three years.

He suggested the winners will be allowed to keep the plates through auctions for registration for other cars.