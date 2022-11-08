Prime Minister leaves Hà Nội, starting official visit to Cambodia

VIETNAM, November 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính left Hà Nội this morning for Cambodia, starting an official visit to the neighbouring country from November 8-9 and to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related events from November 10-13.

The visit and participation at the ASEAN summits are at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the ASEAN 2022 Chair.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ granted an interview to the media on the significance of the visit, as well as Việt Nam's role, position in ASEAN and its contributions to the ASEAN Community building.

Vũ highlighted that this is the first official visit to Cambodia by PM Chính in his role as Prime Minister, and it holds great significance in various aspects.

The visit takes place during the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, and marks the official resumption of comprehensive cooperation following the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in economics, trade and tourism.

In addition, as this year Cambodia is the host of ASEAN conferences and those between ASEAN and its partners, and Việt Nam is assuming several important multilateral posts, the visit offers an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views and stances on regional and international issues and support each other at multilateral forums, stated Vũ.

Vũ said cooperation in economics, trade and investment, and border, security and defence collaboration, will be further stepped up thanks to the visit.

One of the highlights of PM Chính's trip will be the Việt Nam-Cambodia trade and investment promotion forum, during which the two leaders are scheduled to deliver speeches, showing the two Governments' special attention to the business communities and their determination to make economics-trade-investment a pillar in the bilateral relations.

Regarding defence-security-border cooperation, the two sides are expected to discuss measures to prevent and fight crime, and solutions to Vietnamese citizens being forced to work illegally in entertainment business establishments in Cambodia.

They will work to raise the legal status and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people in Cambodia to do business and live stably and conveniently; and closely coordinate in border management and protection, promote demarcation and border marker planting to build a border of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development between the two countries.

On Việt Nam's role and position in ASEAN, as well as its contributions to community building, Vũ stated that Việt Nam has been proactive in promoting and making significant contributions to shaping ASEAN's major decisions and always works as one of the leading countries in promoting efforts and solutions to affirm ASEAN's responsibility and contributions to the common issues of the world and the region.

Moreover, he said many cooperation initiatives raised by Việt Nam had gained international applause, taking practical and urgent solutions to help the ASEAN Community overcome the pandemic as examples.

With a balanced and harmonious approach, Việt Nam has always been seen as playing the role of a "bridge", helping narrow differences and increase similarities between ASEAN countries and between the bloc and its partners, added Vũ.

Regarding the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits, the official believes they will affirm the bloc's important contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNS