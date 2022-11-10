A Local Arlington Remodeling Company Celebrates a Decade in Bath Remodel Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- A local company is shining their talent on the Arlington bathroom remodeling scene for the tenth year in a row, and they want to celebrate with you. Arlington Bathroom Remodeling & Design was founded in 2012 by master contractor Anthony Bodeaux. He has led his team down a path of successful bathroom remodels that have left homeowners in awe.
"We've overcome many hurdles over the last decade to get to where we are today. The top priority of my company is to see clients 100% satisfied with the final product. Because our customers have been so good to us, we want o offer them something special as a token of our gratitude for choosing us.", said Anthony, owner and founder of Arlington Bathroom Remodeling & Design.
What exactly is Mr. Bodeaux going to give his clients in celebration of ten years in the remodeling business? Free consultations and lower-than-average prices. The company has always offered fair and affordable rates. Still, customers are in for a big surprise when they schedule their appointments for a walk-in shower or full-fledged bathroom remodeling in Arlington, TX.
"I can't imagine not working for this company. I've seen many remodelers do a subpar job just to save a little overhead cost, and that's not how we do things around here. Anthony is an upstanding guy who takes his remodeling business very seriously. He only uses industry-leading materials and top brands that customers can trust. Plus, everything the company does is guaranteed and backed by rock-solid warranties.", said Eddie, an employee of the company.
There are many ways Anthony and his crew can refresh and update the household bathroom. For example, numerous homeowners who only have a shower stall like to enhance the space with a tub and shower combo. Arlington Bathroom Remodeling specializes in walk-in tubs for the elderly and those who have trouble getting in and out of the bathtub.
Here's what Marie Robbins had to say about the company, "I am 87 years old and had a bathtub that was simply too high for me to lift my leg over the side, especially after my hip replacement surgery. So I called Tony and his team to come over and see what they could do to help me. Those boys did much more! They gave me a no-cost consultation and one of the lowest prices I could imagine. They were quick at installing my walk-in tub, and I was able to use it that night! I wish them all the best for another successful ten years!"
It is no secret that Anthony and his company are very generous to the local Arlington, Texas, community. Bathroom remodels are a big deal, and they entirely give their customers the star treatment.
Not only does the team excel in tub transformations, but they are masters at crafting the perfect bathroom for any home, apartment, or establishment. When a bathroom is ugly, and outdated, Arlington Bathroom Remodeling & Design can transform it into the best room in the house. Theta re excellent at giving the customer just what they want.
It's been a decade since Anthony Bodreaux opened the doors to his business, and the company has no plans to slow down any time soon. On the contrary, they are excited to head down the road to their second ten years in business.
A bathroom is one of the most visited places in a house. It's where people go to relax, escape for a minute or two, and "do their business." So shouldn't this area of the home be comfortable and welcoming? Anthony and his crew think so, and they make it happen.
Celebrate a decade of incredible customer service with Arlington Bathroom Remodeling & Design by scheduling an appointment today.
Who is Arlington Bathroom Remodeling & Design?
Arlington Bathroom Remodeling & Design was established in 2012. The company specializes in all types of bathroom remodeling projects, including fixtures, accessories, walk-in tubs, shower and bath combos, and full-scale bathroom transformations. To learn more about the company, you can visit the website at https://arlingtonbathroomremodelingdesign.com/. Their mailing address is at 4629 S Cooper St Suite #101, Arlington, TX 76017. Do you have questions for the contractors? No problem! Feel free to call the team at (817) 396-7348 or email them at arlingtonbathroomremodels@gmail.com.
Anthony Bodreaux
