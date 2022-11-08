Submit Release
IAM optimises information signs in Taipa Grande Trail

MACAU, November 8 - To promote love and care for nature and to better provide the public with popular science information about restoration of hills and woods, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will optimise the information signs along Taipa Grande Trail from 8 November so that the hikes can become more educative. During the period, the trail will remain open and only some areas will be partially enclosed. The estimated works period is about 45 days. IAM reminds hikers to pay attention and appeals for their understanding.

IAM reminds the public that they should pay attention to safety and must not enter the enclosed areas. For any enquiries, they can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline at 28337676.

