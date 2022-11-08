Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,614 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 22B1006564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 7, 2022, at 1405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs / L.S.A

 

ACCUSED: Theresa Summerford                                 

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxton’s River, Vermont  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a two-car motor vehicle crash at 25 Main Street in the town of Saxton’s River, VT.

 

An investigation determined that 37-year-old Theresa Summerford showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Summerford was later transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. 

 

Summerford was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 31, 2023, at 1000 hours to answer the above charge.

 

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/31/23 at 1000 hours 

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.