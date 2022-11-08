Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006564
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 7, 2022, at 1405 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs / L.S.A
ACCUSED: Theresa Summerford
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxton’s River, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a two-car motor vehicle crash at 25 Main Street in the town of Saxton’s River, VT.
An investigation determined that 37-year-old Theresa Summerford showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Summerford was later transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
Summerford was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 31, 2023, at 1000 hours to answer the above charge.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/31/23 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: Yes
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691