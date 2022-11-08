Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1006564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 7, 2022, at 1405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs / L.S.A

ACCUSED: Theresa Summerford

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxton’s River, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a two-car motor vehicle crash at 25 Main Street in the town of Saxton’s River, VT.

An investigation determined that 37-year-old Theresa Summerford showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Summerford was later transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Summerford was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 31, 2023, at 1000 hours to answer the above charge.

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/31/23 at 1000 hours

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Yes

