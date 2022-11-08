Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,493 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriff recruitment open statewide

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) is looking for qualified, hard-working men and women to join the State Sheriff Division. PSD is seeking applicants willing to serve on all islands. Recruitment closes November 25th on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website.

 

“The Sheriff Division ohana is growing and we are working hard to fill multiple positions throughout the state,” said State Sheriff William Oku Jr.

 

To qualify, the applicant must be a high school graduate and have two years of work experience which demonstrates the ability to read and comprehend complex written material such as rules and regulations; write a clear, factual report; and demonstrate the ability to read, write, understand and communicate effectively with others, among other things. 

 

Individuals who pass the testing phase will participate in the Law Enforcement Recruit Class (LERC), which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.

 

For more information and to apply to become a Deputy Sheriff, go to the DHRD jobseeker’s page: Deputy Sheriff I – Statewide Recruitment Information/Application

Sheriff Division pictures and video b-roll can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0sypciwirpv9y4l7awaa5/h?dl=0&rlkey=w3yt5m1yvzl98hrbs1dup3omx

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriff recruitment open statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.