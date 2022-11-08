Submit Release
Grant Opportunity – Youth Homelessness Prevention Steering Committee

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making up to $190,000 available to contract with a community-based organization(s) to support involvement with the work group of young people and families with lived experience of housing instability, child welfare involvement, justice system involvement, or inpatient behavioral health involvement. Applicants or applicant partner and/or sub grantee must serve and be substantially governed by marginalized populations.

Funding available through this grant is solely for the purpose of building capacity for collaboration between one or more organizations and Office of Homeless Youth (OHY) to establish a permanent Youth Homelessness Prevention Steering Committee of lived experts to serve as an advisory body for the implementation of recommendations outlined in the WA State Strategic Plan on the Prevention of Youth & Young Adult Homelessness – Shifting Services and Systems to Prevent Youth Housing Instability (PDF) alongside an interagency youth homelessness prevention work-group.

Closing date: December 7, 2022

View the application materials on Box

