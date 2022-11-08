Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Analysis Key Players, Demand, Growth Insights, and Forecast

The global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market is majorly driven by the increasing healthcare data volume due to the shifting healthcare reimbursement models.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,the global healthcare big data analytics market reached a value of US$ 31.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 71.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2027. Big data analytics refers to an advanced process that generally serves to integrate, examine, and manage a large volume of data. It includes a set of predictive models and statistical algorithms supported by high-performance analytics systems. It is adopted to derive patterns from data that comprises unknown correlations, customer preferences, and hidden patterns, facilitating improved business decisions. It enables the analysis of large datasets of patients, detecting correlations while developing predictive models with the use of data mining techniques. As a result, it delivers numerous business benefits across the healthcare sector, including new revenue opportunities, improved patient care, effective marketing, better operational efficiency, advancement of clinical delivery, personalized medicine, operational efficiency, and predictive care monitoring.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-market/requestsample

Industry Demand:

Significant increase in data generation in the healthcare industry majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of electronic medical and health analytical record systems across the healthcare industry. Along with this, continuous technological advancements in healthcare institutions for ensuring effective patient management and retention to deliver enhanced patient care this is providing a boost to the demand for healthcare big data analytics. Moreover, the escalating investments by key players and the governments to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread utilization of big data analytics in the manufacturing of personalized medicines is also contributing to market growth.



Industry Growth:

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of big data analytics across healthcare establishments for interpreting and managing clinical data obtained from research studies, tools, technologies, and methods to acquire optimal results is impacting the market growth favorably. In addition to this, the accelerating research and development (R&D) activities conducted using big data analytics to create predictive models for producing targeted drugs and devices are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread integration of big data analytics with healthcare tools to track and analyze disease patterns, transmission, and outbreaks for enhanced public health surveillance systems is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and continual improvements in the information technology (IT) sector.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1542&flag=C

Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market 2022-2027 and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

COTIVITI, INC.

Oracle Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

Optum, Inc.

CitiusTech Inc.

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

SAS Institute Inc.

SCIO Health Analytics

Vitreoshealth

Wipro Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare.



Also Read Full Blog: Top Healthcare Big Data Analytics Companies

Breakup by Analytics Type :

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics



Breakup by Component:

Service

Software

Hardware



Breakup by End-User :

Hospitals and Clinics

Finance and Insurance Agencies

Research Organizations



Breakup by Delivery Model:

On-Premise Delivery Model

On-Demand Delivery Model



Breakup by Application:

Financial Analytics

Clinical Analytics

Operational Analytics

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



NOTE: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Other Reports of IMARC Group:



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Analysis Key Players, Demand, Growth Insights, and Forecast