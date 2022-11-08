Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Outlook, Growth Insights, Forecast by 2027

The global agriculture equipment market size reached US$ 156.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 213.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Agriculture equipment is used for performing several tasks in farming, such as spraying fields, harvesting crops, seeding, tilling fields, breeding cows, feeding livestock, etc

The latest research study "Agriculture Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global agriculture equipment market size reached US$ 156.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 213.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Agriculture equipment is used for performing several tasks in farming, such as spraying fields, harvesting crops, seeding, tilling fields, breeding cows, feeding livestock, etc. They consist of a backhoe, harrow, cultivator, mowers, rake, tractor, combine harvester, sprayers, chain saw, brush cutters, sawmills, etc. Agriculture equipment enhance the efficiency and productivity of farming by reducing errors as well as minimizing human labor, physical shortcomings, and wastage in agriculture. They assist in filling in depressions and gullies, cultivating land by smoothing hillocks, removing deep-rooted weeds while preventing soil erosion, etc. In addition to this, agriculture equipment reduce fodder area and enlarge crop area to produce food for human consumption.

Agriculture Equipment Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 156.32 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 213.71 Billion Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.10% from 2022-2027. Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Agriculture Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for enhanced machines with high power to farm hard-to-access areas and handle a wide array of implements is primarily driving the agriculture equipment market. Additionally, the inflating need for electric tractors to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies for promoting the utilization of agriculture equipment by providing loan waiver schemes to farmers and the widespread adoption of sustainable agriculture practices are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising R&D activities to introduce self-propelled machines and the growing investments in various marketing strategies by leading manufacturers to expand their consumer base are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing integration of technologically advanced agricultural robotics in farming, such as autonomous tractors and flying drones, to help farmers produce food at low costs is anticipated to fuel the agriculture equipment market over the forecasted period.

Agriculture Equipment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AGCO Corporation, Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Bellota Agrisolutions, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Iseki & Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and SDF Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and sales channel.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Agriculture Tractor

Harvesting Equipment

Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment

Agriculture Spraying and Handling Equipment

Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment

Others

Breakup by Application:

Land Development

Threshing and Harvesting

Plant Protection

After Agro Processing

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

