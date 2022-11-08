Unity Hospice & Palliative Care Named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

Employee feedback drives recognition of a company 8 years in a row as best place to work

Unity Hospice & Palliative Care, a leader in hospice and palliative care, announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces program. This is Unity’s 8th time being recognized as a Top Workplace by the program.

As a leading provider of hospice and palliative care in Chicago, Unity is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care. The company’s award-winning workplace culture has been built by the compassion, caring, and support of the entire company.

"Unity Hospice and Palliative Care is a special place where we encourage and empower each other to maintain the highest standards of both compassion and professionalism. The relationships we build with our fellow team members are the foundation of the care we provide in the community. I'm so proud to be a part of this group of outstanding individuals," said Becky Podowski, Director of Clinical Services of Unity Hospice and Palliative Care. "It's rare in healthcare to be encouraged to truly treat your patients like family. It's even rarer to be part of an organization that wholeheartedly extends that same philosophy to their employees," added Melinda Kotansky, Director of Business Development.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

For more information on opportunities at Unity Hospice & Palliative Care and to see current job openings, visit the company’s career page.

