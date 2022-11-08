M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Timing of Q3, 2022 Results and Investor Presentation and Earnings Call

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI ("Company" or "MtronPTI") announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. An investor presentation via live webcast and earnings call hosted by members of the MtronPTI management team will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live webcast of the conference call using the following details: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3986501/5FFC0A7F646E843A4487002ED1A3F144

The call can also be accessed live via telephone using the following dial-in details:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 440-4199 Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0818 Conference ID: 6978153

Please log in to the webcast to register or dial in to the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. Note that you will need to register in advance for the webcast and must dial in if you want to ask any questions in the Q&A session immediately following the investor presentation.

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of MtronPTI's website at https://ir.mtronpti.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, along with MtronPTI's earnings press release.

About MtronPTI:

M-tron Industries, Inc. trades publicly on the NYSE American under the symbol MPTI. Originally founded in 1965, MtronPTI designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, MtronPTI provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production and subsequent product upgrades. MtronPTI has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India.

