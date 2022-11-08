Submit Release
Media Advisory: Home Bank and FHLB Dallas to Invest $16K in Local Nonprofits

***1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 500 Main Street, Natchez, Mississippi 39120***

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to two community organizations in Natchez, Mississippi during a ceremonial check presentation.

  • Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity, $8,000, facilitates low-cost, no-interest mortgages to qualifying applicants while helping new homeowners build their home with the help of volunteers. The nonprofit plans to use the proceeds toward operational, administrative and program expenses.
  • Home with Heroes Foundation Inc., $8,000, supports military veterans in Adams County, Mississippi and Concordia Parish, Louisiana with free services. The organization plans to use proceeds for emergency financial aid for veterans, sponsorship of a veteran's parade and other assistance for veterans such as helping them locate military records.

FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio. The PGP funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Tuesday, November 8. Media is encouraged to attend.

WHAT:

Check presentations for Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity and Home with Heroes Foundation Inc

 

 

WHEN:

1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022

 

 

WHO:

Kelvin Luster, Senior Vice President, Community Development Director, Home Bank

 

Duncan McFarlane, Executive Director, Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity

 

Galen Mark LaFrancis, Executive Director, Home with Heroes Foundation Inc.

 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

 

WHERE:

Home Bank, 500 Main Street, Natchez, Mississippi 39120

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.