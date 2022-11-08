Media Advisory: Home Bank and FHLB Dallas to Invest $16K in Local Nonprofits

***1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 500 Main Street, Natchez, Mississippi 39120***

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to two community organizations in Natchez, Mississippi during a ceremonial check presentation.

Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity, $8,000, facilitates low-cost, no-interest mortgages to qualifying applicants while helping new homeowners build their home with the help of volunteers. The nonprofit plans to use the proceeds toward operational, administrative and program expenses.



Home with Heroes Foundation Inc., $8,000, supports military veterans in Adams County, Mississippi and Concordia Parish, Louisiana with free services. The organization plans to use proceeds for emergency financial aid for veterans, sponsorship of a veteran's parade and other assistance for veterans such as helping them locate military records.

FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio. The PGP funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Tuesday, November 8. Media is encouraged to attend.

WHAT: Check presentations for Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity and Home with Heroes Foundation Inc WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 WHO: Kelvin Luster, Senior Vice President, Community Development Director, Home Bank Duncan McFarlane, Executive Director, Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity Galen Mark LaFrancis, Executive Director, Home with Heroes Foundation Inc. Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Home Bank, 500 Main Street, Natchez, Mississippi 39120

