Media Advisory: BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award More Than $19K to Affordable Housing Nonprofit
***12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 1001 29th Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi 39301***
Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $19,140 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity in Mississippi. The media is encouraged to attend.
PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities. The nonprofit plans to use grant proceeds to build organizational capacity. Additional staff will be used to aid employees with insurance and tax monitoring, clerical help and critical home repair application assistance.
WHAT:
Check presentation for Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
WHEN:
12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022
WHO:
Lance Burnham, Vice President, BankPlus
David Johnson, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development, BankPlus
Mark Ouellette, First Vice President and Director of Affordable Housing, BankPlus
Debbie Young, Senior Lending Assistant, BankPlus
Archie McDonnell, CEO, Citizens National Bank
Tra Alford, Vice President Community Development Director, Citizens National Bank
Neil Henry, Regional President, Citizens National Bank
Tyeisha Smith, Community Development Officer, Citizens National Bank
Monica Bradley, Executive Director, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity offices
1001 29th Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi 39301
