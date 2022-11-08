PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriff recruitment open statewide

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) is looking for qualified, hard-working men and women to join the State Sheriff Division. PSD is seeking applicants willing to serve on all islands. Recruitment closes November 25th on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website.

“The Sheriff Division ohana is growing and we are working hard to fill multiple positions throughout the state,” said State Sheriff William Oku Jr.

To qualify, the applicant must be a high school graduate and have two years of work experience which demonstrates the ability to read and comprehend complex written material such as rules and regulations; write a clear, factual report; and demonstrate the ability to read, write, understand and communicate effectively with others, among other things.

Individuals who pass the testing phase will participate in the Law Enforcement Recruit Class (LERC), which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.

For more information and to apply to become a Deputy Sheriff, go to the DHRD jobseeker’s page: Deputy Sheriff I – Statewide Recruitment Information/Application

Sheriff Division pictures and video b-roll can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0sypciwirpv9y4l7awaa5/h?dl=0&rlkey=w3yt5m1yvzl98hrbs1dup3omx

