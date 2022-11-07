Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of I Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 1300 block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects attempted to flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle but were apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered on the scene.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Rockville, MD, and two 16-year-old juvenile males, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

###