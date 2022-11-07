Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5100 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 5100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:15 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation, inside of a residence, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and two handguns were recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. Detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

On Monday, November 7, 2022, 25 year-old Jheryll West, of Manassas, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

