BIG News: EVERY Catholic w/fallen-away loved ones should learn of Ancient of Genes; Aids Return to Faith, yet Gets Read

Fact-based bestseller, razor close to: 1. REAL genetics & 2. the only prophecy in common among religions & myth traditions! Great for gifts and news for media!””CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timely: THE fact-based genetics/metaphysical/cryptid novel, razor-close to real science that can manifest the only prophecy that echoes eerily…whispers ubiquitously…among religions & myth traditions! Needed NOW: Any adult/teen would enjoy AOG. But atrophied Catholics will not feel proselytized; they avidly read it and wrestle with key issues leading them to reconsider the Faith!
Logline: A geneticist’s regeneration of Ice Age animals AND humans is stolen and becomes the basis for genetic warfare weapons – and the prophesied Resurrection of the Dead!
Prehistoric Resurrection... or Genetic Warfare? Using Fossil Gene Redemption (FGR), geneticist Kevin G. Harrigan experiments with genes from a frozen "Ice Man". His work prompts Iraqi leader, Ismail Mon, to provide resources for exciting new research that enables Harrigan's team to regenerate extinct “cryptids” and human sub-species from the Ice Ages. But FGR can be the basis for genetic weapons of mass destruction; United States intelligence and defense leaders must act!
Radically distinct from Jurassic Park, Ancient of Genes shows new megafauna regeneration methods by which the only prophecy held in common among major religions & myth traditions could manifest: Some form of regeneration of human ancestors and megafauna. Once considered junk DNA, personality genes and other traits archive in lineages. These genes await a virus vector that targets meiosis to re-express them in all subsequent generations. This can start a resurrection cascade enabling Mon to ruin enemy genomes, improve his allies’ genes… and inherit the earth.
Harrigan's frightening choice can lead to redemption… or the terrifying sunset of humanity!
• Catholic Media Association 2022 Book Awards: second place in two novel categories
• Readers’ Favorite 2022 Awards: FIRST place, besting hundreds of competitors in-category!
• TV-screenplay was a Finalist in the 2021 British Page Turner Competition
• Amazon Bestseller in five categories of Science Fiction; #1 New Release in two (Oct 2021)
• Gallagher’s nf won a 2019 Catholic Writers Guild Seal of Approval; AOG submitted for Q422
• 1997 version was a Writers’ Foundation Best of America Award finalist
• Highest scores ever when evaluated in "Writers Showcase"
• Of 150 Nebula Award nominees, the 1997 version was 14th of 29 in 2nd-round voting
• Exceptionally visual & timely: Recent discoveries enhance plausibility!
• “Far from predictable” story line; improved prose (vs 1997 version)
• Novel & short story anthology (constituting in-progress sequel) available!
>>> Your readers/listeners MUST learn about this novel and its scientific & metaphysical bases! Parents & Grandparents grieve to find such a resource that will actually get read, actually spark a renewed conversation about the Faith, miracles, the Sanctity of Human Life, God’s Loving Pursuit, and more.
“A fast paced, thought-provoking page turner. Gallagher proves a master at weaving complex science, politics, and religion… compelling. [Beyond] Michael Crichton novels… captivating Sci-fi… [Readers are] inspired to wrestle with questions of morality and spirituality. Gallagher’s vivid language and ability to lead the reader through complex ideas creates a world you will not want to leave.” -- Catholic Media Association 2022 Book Awards
"Riveting story! I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the internal spiritual struggles of the main characters. Recommend!" -- Ellen Gable, award-winning Catholic author, Where Angels Pass
“Spellbinding…. Feeling a deep, emotional connection with the protagonist and other characters is inevitable. The author... explain[s] complex scientific ideas in a comprehensible manner... real-world scientific research... intriguing storyline, superior storytelling craft, rich world-building.” -- The Book Commentary (D. Reyes, author, reviewer)
"Ancient of Genes grips the reader from start to finish because it is soundly believable. Extraordinarily well-researched and vividly written, it connects innovative science and thought-provoking moral principles. Gallagher gives his readers a glimpse of prehistoric times with a storyline that is action-packed and fast-paced. Highlighting critical issues confronting the world today, Ancient of Genes is highly relatable. With extraordinary characters and a very entertaining plot, this mind-blowing science fiction thriller will stay with you long after you read its last page. Highly recommended!" -- Readers' Favorite International 5-Star Adult/Teen Science Fiction (Maria V. Beltran)
“A phenomenal book... the setting, descriptiveness and raw energy captivate, all coming together to have the reader turning pages effortlessly. -- Digital Journal (M. Papadatos Best Long Island Personality in Arts & Entertainment)
"Must read. Fast-paced, gripping, brilliant, powerful, and unusual.. It'll blow anyone's mind!"
27 Prior version reviews by pro reviewers & Catholic thinkers at AuthorDan.com/aog & in front matter:
“…Hauntingly profound. Accelerating powerfully within natural and supernatural realms, it enthralls, consoles, and terrifies. This important thriller melds espionage, biotech, spiritual challenge, & prehistoric adventure. A compelling and meaningful experience joining the ranks of Shelley's Frankenstein, Huxley's Brave New World, and Miller's A Canticle for Leibowitz.” -- Russell E. Smith, STD, KHS, Past President, The Pope John Center for Bioethics
“Thrilling new insight…. Not only is the style of writing riveting, but the scientific and ethical infrastructure of this remarkable work is faultless. A brave new voice is heard on the Pro-life stage!” -- Bernard N. Nathanson, M.D. (RIP), author of The Hand of God
Author Profiles: Biography at the bottom of AuthorDan.com. Dan Gallagher is a former U.S. Army Ranger & retired Financial Advisor; published in fiction & nonfiction since 1992. A Writing Style Shaped by Life Experiences: AuthorDan.com/home2/gallagi1/authordan-how-he-rite-would-i-like-dis-freekin-guys-stuff/
Video Teaser, Excerpts & More: AncientOfGenes.com
Buy Links: Store orders IngramContent.com
Hardcover $19.94: any bookseller using Ingram iPage
Paperback $13.87: any bookseller using Ingram iPage
eBook $7.99: All eBook vendors
Audio Theater: $19.94 (sound effects, multiple voices, new feature: 2 ways to access illustrations!)
5 SCI- FI Genres: Action & Adventure / General, Visionary & Metaphysical, War & Military
Contacts: Literary, TV/film rights: Bill Pettit, Agent/Producer, WilliamPettitAgency@gmail.com Before emailing, visit: AuthorDan.com/home2/gallagi1/tv-series-proposals
Permissions, events: Laura Haas, Managing Partner, StoriesAmazing, Pubs@StoriesAmazing.com
Media (only) may phone author Dan Gallagher: 704-362-1001
Laura Gallagher
StoriesAmazing
+1 7049411757
