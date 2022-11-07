StructionSite Launches Locations, a First-of-Its-Kind Construction Tool That Analyzes Reality Capture Health

With thousands of photos taken over the course of a project, Locations categorizes images by when and where they were taken, as well as by image quality, to tell the full story of what happened in a particular space over time

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StructionSite, a leading provider of ground reality capture for the construction industry, today announced the launch of its Locations tool. It is the industry's first tool to analyze reality capture health based on precise project locations. The tool gives users the ability to filter and view images by different parameters like date range, location, tags, and image quality for a comprehensive understanding of what happened on a jobsite, and when.

Many construction projects are broken down by a location hierarchy: building, floor, area, room. The Locations feature in StructionSite matches this model, thus integrating with the customer's project management and scheduling workflows. This enables teams to search a location and see all the latest images, RFIs, and work status to make critically informed decisions.

A Better Way to Understand a Jobsite

For project leaders, simply knowing where they are on a floor plan is not sufficient for construction. There are thousands of photos taken over the course of a project, and Locations unlocks the ability to categorize them in a way that makes it easy for a user to find, and then tell the story of what happened in a particular part of the jobsite over time. It supplies the context to make project images meaningful and useful.

"When updating a schedule, project leaders need to know exactly what was done. When reviewing a change order, they need to know when something was done. When considering an RFI, they need to know what the existing conditions or state of construction was at that moment," said Matt Daly, CEO and co-founder of StructionSite. "Photos tell this story, but not photos alone. The photos need to be paired with contextual information to make informed decisions. Our Locations tool provides that contextual information."

Capture Coverage Capabilities

In addition to providing granular contextual information about images, StructionSite's Locations is the first construction reality capture tool with the ability to filter and view the images themselves by capture health. Users have the ability to see capture health based on:

Quality: How clear and bright, or blurry and dark are the images in this location?

Coverage: How much of this location is visible? Have images been taken in all the rooms and areas?

Cadence: How often have images been taken over time?

Density: How many images have been captured in a location?

With this level of information, users can assess where images are deficient or may need to be retaken so that clear and accurate information is maintained at all times. At the same time, the collection and categorization of good quality images give builders the opportunity to quickly pinpoint and solve any issues that arise in a specific location. By providing an understanding of capture quality, this opens the door to more insightful location based intelligence.

"StructionSite's new Locations tool is like Google Maps for your jobsite. Click on a spot on the map and get all the information you need or use it like Zillow by filtering by specific parameters," added Daly. "Finding the images teams want, accompanied by the data they need is like magic. It saves countless hours of digging through multiple tools and sets of information to get the unbiased story of what's been done."

To learn more about Locations and what the tool can mean for your jobsite, please visit http://www.structionsite.com.

About StructionSite

Launched in 2016 and acquired by DroneDeploy in 2022, StructionSite is a leading provider of interior reality capture for the construction industry. Its intelligent project tracking platform provides customers in-depth and organized insights into the status of work completed on a jobsite using 360° video, photo and AI-powered algorithm mapping. StructionSite's web and mobile applications are designed to easily capture project progress from every angle and at every phase of construction, giving contractors and project owners the ability to track projects, validate schedules and eliminate re-work. Learn more at StructionSite.com.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, amber@moorecom2.com

SOURCE StructionSite