Season Preview: A Look at What's Coming to the Cultural Scene in The Palm Beaches
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter and spring, travelers seeking outdoor experiences — whether relaxing or adventurous — should seriously consider a visit to The Palm Beaches. Located in tropical South Florida, The Palm Beaches' world-class gardens, outdoor art exhibitions, and diverse cultural scene may even keep visitors too busy to visit the 47 miles of gorgeous beaches!
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share this curated list of outdoor (and a few indoor) programs as a 2022-2023 Season Preview. For more information, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.
Explore the outdoors in Florida's Cultural Capital®:
- Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach):
- Community Build of Patrick Daugherty's Stickwork: Internationally-acclaimed environmental artist Patrick Dougherty returns to Mounts Botanical Garden to construct the final large-scale Stickwork installation of his illustrious art career. In November, Mounts will host a Community Build with dozens of local volunteers assisting the artist in the construction of this monumental sculpture using 30,000 pounds of live willow branches. The completed Stickwork structure will be on display at the Garden from December 3, 2022, through the end of 2024. Hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and more information available here.
- Lisa Waud - Contemporary Botanical Art: Mounts Botanical Garden is excited to introduce a new botanical installation in April 2023 by contemporary artist Lisa Waud. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Waud creates large-scale floral works and botanical public art installations. More information available here.
- Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach): The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens presents Abundance of Riches - Luis Montoya & Leslie Ortiz 1972 – 2022 (gallery open November 16 – December 30, gardens open November 16 - June 2023). Held throughout the gardens and the Norton House's indoor galleries, this exhibition is a retrospective of the dynamic work of West Palm Beach artists Luis Montoya and Leslie Ortiz. It celebrates 50 years of their partnership creating immense and small sculptures, paintings, and works on paper. Their still-life monumental bronze sculptures invite visitors to look again with wonder at everyday objects, including vegetables and fruit. More information available here.
- Festival of the Arts BOCA (Boca Raton): The 17th Annual Festival of the Arts BOCA returns to the outdoor Mizner Park Amphitheater, with a celebration of the arts through performances, lectures, film and conversations. Attracting over 15,000 festival goers per year, the festival runs March 3 - 12, 2023. More information available here.
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Experience a fun family day on the waterfront at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum for their Family Adventure Day on January 21, 2023. Travel back in time and choose your own adventure with living history, storytelling, games, music, painting, and hands-on activities. The event offers unique and educationally-entertaining ways to explore the museum's "History Shaped By Nature" with the whole family. More information available here.
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach): The nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution Loggerhead Marinelife Center will host its 18th Annual TurtleFest on March 18, 2023. Over 10,000 guests are expected at the free event, which focuses on promoting ocean conservation through interactive educational exhibits and marine life, as well as music, art, shopping, games and other family-friendly activities. More information available here.
- Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): The gardens, named Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew, are a 16-acre living exhibit designed as an extension of the museum. Its six distinct gardens are inspired by traditional garden designs and renowned gardens of Japan. Several types of classes are available including The Art of Bonsai, where students learn to artfully trim and train a tree. More information available here.
- Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): Realizing architect Lord Norman Foster's vision for "a museum in a garden," Norton's lush subtropical garden exploits South Florida's subtropical climate and outdoor lifestyle to create an extension of traditional gallery spaces with outdoor sculptures on view by artists including Keith Haring, Antony Gormley, Jenny Holzer, Franz West, Fernand Léger, Paul Manship, Ugo Rondinone, Joel Shapiro, and others. This year, The Norton Museum of Art presents A Personal View on High Fashion & Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now. This indoor exhibition explores fashion and street style photography through the eyes of Swiss collector and patron Nicola Erni. It is the first time that this comprehensive collection of more than 250 photographs is being presented in a public institution. The exhibition runs through February 12, 2023. More information available here.
- The Society of The Four Arts (Palm Beach): Stroll through the beautiful sculpture gardens of The Society of The Four Arts 10-acre campus, exploring art outdoors. This winter, The Society of The Four Arts presents Hard Bodies: Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture. Organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the 33 works by 16 artists in Hard Bodies constitute the first-ever comprehensive exhibition of contemporary Japanese lacquer sculpture. The indoor exhibit runs December 3, 2022 - January 22, 2023. More information available here.
The Palm Beaches also offer can't-miss indoor experiences, performances and exhibitions:
- Arts Garage (Delray Beach): A leading performance venue in downtown Delray Beach, Arts Garage presents a variety of performances for its upcoming season, including traditional Cuban folk band Cortadito on January 20, 2023; Detroit's Queen of Blues, Thornetta Davis, on January 27, 2023; Leslie McCurdy's passionate portrayal of The Spirit of Harriet Tubman on February 10, 2023; singer Anthony Nuziata on March 4, 2023; and Canada's vocal jewel, Emilie-Claire Barlow, on May 27, 2023.
- Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton):
- Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: This exhibition features scenic backdrops from movies between 1938 and 1968. A celebration of a popular art form that had almost been forgotten, highlights include the painting of Mount Rushmore, Ben-Hur's Rome, the Von Trapp Family's Austrian Alps, and Gene Kelly's Paris street scene, this exhibition runs through January 22, 2023. More information available here,
- Reginald Cunningham: Black Pearls: This exhibition brings Washington DC-based photographer and activist Reginald Cunningham to Boca Raton's historic Pearl City neighborhood to photograph the stories of generations. Cunningham's special exhibition runs through January 22, 2023, and features large-scale photographs with accompanying audio oral histories, and personal mementos passed down through families for generations. More information available here.
- Boca Stage (Boca Raton): The professional theater company Boca Stage is proud to announce its fourth season at Boca Raton's Sol Theatre. With a focus on new work, the 2022/2023 season (the company's eighth overall) features three South Florida premieres and an updated classic. More information available here.
- Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): With their open-air amphitheater and backyard Science Trail, featuring live science shows, trivia sessions, and concerts, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium provides a perfect opportunity to learn outdoors. This year, travel back in time and discover what modern paleontology knows about the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods by exploring a series of dynamic displays featuring animatronic dinosaurs at the Dinosaur Explorer exhibition on through April 30, 2023. This series of larger-than-life displays and vibrant vignettes provides a highly-interactive experience to captivate visitors of all ages. More information available here.
- Cultural Council of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth Beach):
- Contemporary Art of the Latin American Diaspora: On display through January 14, 2023, this exhibition highlights diverse works by more than 20 local artists from a wide range of Latin American and Hispanic origins. Guest curator Juliana Forero, Ph. D (founder of Nomad Art Projects) has woven a story with the work of artists whose families come from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guatemala, and Cuba, among others. This exhibition aims to highlight the range of Latin American experiences by celebrating the art of its people, and includes didactic materials and opportunities for tours in Spanish and English. More information available here.
- Visualizing Climate Disruption: Palm Beach County artists are uniquely positioned to observe the effects of climate disruption, as Florida is on the front lines of sea level rise, climbing temperatures, catastrophic storms, devastation of coral reefs and disappearing seagrasses. This exhibition from January 27, 2023 - April 8, 2023 will feature more than 40 works by 15 artists, engaging audiences in topics such as endangered species, shrinking habitats, pollution, and coastal resiliency. More information, and a full season preview, available here.
- Biennial 2023: Presented every two years, the Cultural Council's Biennial exhibitions highlight some of the best artists in Palm Beach County. A juried show, Biennial 2023 will feature more than 30 artists across varied mediums, including video, painting, mixed-media, photography and sculpture from April 21 - June 24, 2023. More information, available here.
- Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (Belle Glade): Presents their 2023 professional guest series, including: Pop/opera trio The Latin Divos on January 10, 2023; The World of Musicals on January 23, 2023; soulful duo Branden & James on February 23, 2023; and Motown group The Sounds of Soul on March 16, 2023. Tickets and more information available here.
- Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton): Former First Lady and advocate for literacy, education and women's rights Laura Bush takes the stage with her daughter Barbara Pierce Bush as Florida Atlantic University's Alan B and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency presents "A Conversation with Laura W. Bush and Barbara Pierce Bush" on February 11, 2023. Tickets and more information available here.
- Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum proudly presents The Story of Whitewall through December 31. In celebration of Whitehall's 120th anniversary, the Flagler Museum's Fall Exhibition tells the story of the many lives of Whitehall: as a home, a club, a hotel, and a museum. Hundreds of artifacts and photographs drawn from the Museum's extensive archives and collections are on display. More information available here.
- Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): Get ready for a robust 2022-2023 season at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for Performing Arts, featuring a wide range of exciting entertainment from comedians to musicals, symphonies and orchestras to dance and more. More information available here.
- Lighthouse ArtCenter (Tequesta): Lighthouse ArtCenter is proud to present three new exhibitions through December 10. LUSH2 a contemporary ceramics exhibition; Hunt Slonem: The World According to Hunt Slonem; and Lucio Chiurulla: Structures. More information available here.
- Palm Beach Symphony (West Palm Beach): Music Director Gerard Schwarz has programmed some of classical music's all-time favorite works for the Palm Beach Symphony's 2022/2023 Masterworks Season. In addition to exquisite masterpieces such as Beethoven's landmark Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major ("Eroica") and Stravinsky's The Firebird, Palm Beach Symphony will present a Florida premiere work by Adolphus Hailstork and a world premiere work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Joseph Schwantner. Dates, tickets and more information available here.
