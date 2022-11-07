Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,488 in the last 365 days.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“PHP Ventures” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PPHPU), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has caused to be deposited $575,000 into the Company’s Trust account for its public stockholders, representing $0.10 per public share, allowing the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from November 16, 2022 to February 16, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the second of two three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Marcus Choo Yeow Ngoh
PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp.
Phone: 1-916-378-4488


You just read:

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.