FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 7, 2022

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory
Maryland Judiciary to hold public hearing on judicial selection

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, November 28, the Maryland Judiciary will hold a public hearing on how judges are selected and retained in Maryland from 1-4 p.m. A workgroup has been charged with studying and making recommendations with regard to maintaining the status quo, retaining or adjusting the current system. The public is encouraged to attend in-person or watch the hearing via the livestream. For those who wish to testify, either in-person or remotely, please email Suzanne.Pelz@mdcourts.gov to register. Written testimony will also be accepted and can be sent to suzanne.pelz@mdcourts.gov

WHO:             Maryland Judiciary
                       Legislative Committee of the Maryland Judicial Council
                       Workgroup to Study Judicial Selection  
                       Members of the workgroup

WHAT:           Public hearing on judicial selection

WHEN:           Monday, November 28, 2022, 1-4 p.m.

WHERE:         Maryland Judicial Center
                       187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
                       Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

###

Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary to hold public hearing on judicial selection

