Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary to hold public hearing on judicial selection

November 7, 2022

Maryland Judiciary to hold public hearing on judicial selection

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, November 28, the Maryland Judiciary will hold a public hearing on how judges are selected and retained in Maryland from 1-4 p.m. A workgroup has been charged with studying and making recommendations with regard to maintaining the status quo, retaining or adjusting the current system. The public is encouraged to attend in-person or watch the hearing via the livestream. For those who wish to testify, either in-person or remotely, please email Suzanne.Pelz@mdcourts.gov to register. Written testimony will also be accepted and can be sent to suzanne.pelz@mdcourts.gov.

WHAT: Public hearing on judicial selection

WHEN: Monday, November 28, 2022, 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: Maryland Judicial Center

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

