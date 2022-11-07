Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary to hold public hearing on judicial selection
November 7, 2022
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, November 28, the Maryland Judiciary will hold a public hearing on how judges are selected and retained in Maryland from 1-4 p.m. A workgroup has been charged with studying and making recommendations with regard to maintaining the status quo, retaining or adjusting the current system. The public is encouraged to attend in-person or watch the hearing via the livestream. For those who wish to testify, either in-person or remotely, please email Suzanne.Pelz@mdcourts.gov to register. Written testimony will also be accepted and can be sent to suzanne.pelz@mdcourts.gov.
WHO: Maryland Judiciary
Legislative Committee of the Maryland Judicial Council
Workgroup to Study Judicial Selection
Members of the workgroup
WHAT: Public hearing on judicial selection
WHEN: Monday, November 28, 2022, 1-4 p.m.
WHERE: Maryland Judicial Center
Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.
