DTE Energy Foundation provides $1.26 million in grants to support economic progress and community transformation in Metro Detroit

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Foundation today announced it has awarded $1.26 million in grants to 10 Detroit-area organizations committed to promoting economic prosperity and transforming regional communities for the benefit of all Michigan residents.

The DTE Foundation is dedicated to cultivating diverse, inclusive and equitable communities and supports nonprofit organizations focused on education and employment, the environment, human needs, arts and culture, community transformation and economic progress.

The grant recipients include ACCESS, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Downtown Detroit Partnership and seven other southeast Michigan nonprofit entities.

“Economic vitality driven by innovation and inclusive opportunities makes communities more desirable places to live, work and prosper,” said Lynette Dowler, president, DTE Foundation. “We selected these organizations because they support families in need, attract people and businesses to our state, and promote events that connect each of us to our neighbors.

“Driving economic prosperity and helping communities transform during challenging times requires passion, energy and resources,” added Dowler. “The DTE Foundation is grateful to the organizations that perform this important work each day and we’re proud to support their efforts to create equity, opportunity, community vitality and sustainability across southeast Michigan.”

GRANT DETAILS

ACCESS – $300,000

ACCESS offers 120 programs at 10 sites throughout southeast Michigan, primarily serving immigrants, minorities and economically challenged residents and families. The organization was founded in 1971 and is the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States.

Belle Isle Conservancy – $30,000

This support will advance the Belle Isle Conservancy's mission to protect, preserve, restore, and enhance the natural environment, historic structures, and unique character of Belle Isle as a public park for the enjoyment of all – now and forever.

Detroit Crime Commission (DCC) – $30,000

The Detroit Crime Commission (DCC) will use the grant to reduce the impact of blight in Detroit neighborhoods. Particular emphasis will be placed on blighted buildings that pose a threat to the safe passage of children on the way to Detroit Public School

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) – $200,000

This grant will assist the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, an economic catalyst for the City of Detroit, in its daily work to generate new jobs, grow neighborhood small businesses and reduce commercial vacancy as well as develop vacant commercial land.

Detroit Police Athletic League, (PAL) Inc. – $10,000

For over 53 years, Detroit PAL has been providing constructive sports and youth enrichment activities for Detroit area youth. Through their G.R.E.A.T model, they aim to instill five fundamental lessons for youth: Goal Setting, Resilience, Embracing a Healthy & Active Lifestyle, Accountability and Teamwork. Through focused activities, they are able to connect participants to valuable resources such as mentoring, STEM programs, college and career exposures, and more. This grant will help to support their mission of helping youth find their GREATness!

Downtown Detroit Partnership – Detroit’s Tree Lighting Ceremony ($450,000) and Detroit Homecoming IX ($50,000)

As the official kickoff of the holiday season, the Downtown Detroit Partnership hosts the annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony, which attracts 100,000 attendees throughout the Downtown. The grant will assist the DDP with critical resources to produce this family-friendly, festive event for the next three years.

Detroit Homecoming IX serves to engage expats in Detroit’s economic and social renaissance. For three days, expats connect with locals to learn, network and explore, discovering new ways to support their hometown. The funds also ensure legacy Detroiters and people of color are included in the city’s future.

Michigan Municipal League – $60,000

This grant will help fund the MMLF Bridge Builders Microgrants program, which brings communities together through creative projects. These projects are intentionally collaborative, bringing together neighbors, artists, business owners, and more to transform main street spaces. Microgrants draw clients to downtown businesses and unite people in diverse groups in the community who may not otherwise meet.

TechTown Detroit – $40,000

TechTown Detroit serves as Detroit’s entrepreneurship hub, and this support will be directed toward minority-owned small business support in Southwest Detroit, accelerating an inclusive and equitable economy for our region.

United Community Housing Coalition – $60,000

The Housing Coalition will use this grant to help thousands of Detroit residents with tax foreclosure prevention assistance. And, through its Make it Home project, the organization will also help hundreds of tenants purchase the tax-foreclosed homes they occupy, creating hundreds of new homeowners.

Vanguard Community Development Corporation – $30,000

This grant help fund the North End transformation initiative and support community engagement programs such as safety education, beautification projects, community organizing, community roundtables, seminars and newsletters.

