Ask Us Beauty Magazine: Christie Brinkley Shares the Real Secret to The Fountain of Youth
The latest issue of Ask Us Beauty Magazine Cover Feature Christie Brinkley shares her beliefs on how happiness is the true secret to keeping you youthful.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest issue of Ask Us Beauty Magazine celebrates Hope, Happiness, and Making an impact. Cover Feature American model, actress, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley shares her beliefs on beauty and how happiness is the true secret to keeping you youthful.
The holidays are such a wonderful and beautiful time of the year and Ask Us Beauty is making an impact by selecting to highlight One Simple Wish, a charitable organization that strives to instill happiness into the lives of those who have been affected by foster care and childhood crises. For every annual digital subscription purchased, 50% will go back to this incredible foundation.
In this issue of Ask Us Beauty Magazine:
Cover Story: Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley is a hard-working activist and a passionate humanitarian, using her celebrity for good causes. “When you become confident in what’s important to you, you become grateful. I wake up in a good mood, and I start the day by always counting my blessings–for my health and family. I believe the key to happiness is practicing an attitude of gratitude. And that happiness, that’s what keeps you youthful!”
A Mother’s Hope
A Mother’s story of her young son who was bit by a tick and left bedridden at the age of 10 years old who, while still experiencing issues, has found an outlet through music, sharing his story and experiences. Read her beautiful words on never giving up hope and always celebrating the victories.
Small Town Big Heart
In this issue, we are celebrating two beautiful women in two beautiful places in the state of Maine: Brunswick & Portland.
Tory Johnson
Who doesn’t love a great deal, right? Especially during the holidays when we often spend more than we have or should. No need to panic; we’ve got the woman who is helping us take the stress out of the holidays when it comes to shopping! Tory Johnson from “Deals & Steals,” the popular weekly shopping segment on ABC's Good Morning America.
Kendra Scott
Up close and personal with the billion-dollar jewelry brand owner and philanthropist as she gives us the inside scoop on her national bestselling book, Born to Shine.
Holiday Gift Guide
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! From top pics from AUB Contributor Laurie Yannon-Wing to our Ask Us Beauty Partners, we’ve got the best-curated gifts for you this season. Check out our partners page to learn more https://askusbeautymagazine.com/partners/
ABOUT ASK US BEAUTY:
Ask Us Beauty is a quarterly magazine with content designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on all things beauty and wellness. This is done by bringing together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories through our pages. Whether it's through products, services, procedures, or personal brands, our mission is to change the narrative, allowing each one of us to define beauty on our own terms. Why? Because we believe beauty is not limited to our outside appearance. It is within us. It is in our professional lives and our personal passions. It’s in our health and wellness and our relationships with our families, friends, and loved ones.
Visit our website and help make an impact https://askusbeautymagazine.com/subscribe/
