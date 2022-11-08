Timely Reminder to 65 million Medicare Enrollees: Less Than 30 Days Remaining to Compare Medicare Plan Options

Trusted Medicare information and plan comparison tips from insurance agents. The deadline for making changes to Medicare plans during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is Wednesday, December 7, 2022

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustMedicare.com, an information resource for Medicare consumers, today issued an urgent reminder using last week’s End of Daylight Savings Time (Fall Back) as the best time to perform a quick review of available Medicare plans for the more than 65 million Medicare beneficiaries. The deadline for making changes to Medicare plans during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Medicare Agent AEP (Annual Enrollment Period) 30-Day Deadline Alert Takeaways:

• Medicare (AEP) is the annual open enrollment period between October 15th and December 7th when Medicare beneficiaries can change Medicare plans without any eligibility qualifications.

• In 2022, Medicare beneficiaries had an average selection of 39 different Medicare Advantage plans and 23 stand-alone Part D prescription drug plans available to them. Only 32% of Medicare Advantage enrollees compared Medicare plans for coverage during AEP, and only 18% of MA-PD (Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan) enrollees compared plans.

• The specific enrollment options Medicare enrollees can make during AEP depends on their current Medicare coverage.

• Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans may change rates and coverage options annually for the upcoming coverage calendar year. The plans may also change deductibles, copays, coinsurance, pharmacy, and provider networks, and even the drug formulary.

• According to experienced Medicare insurance agents, an annual review of an individual’s Medicare coverage options generally takes 15 to 30 minutes.

• To be an informed shopper, Medicare agents recommend shoppers take a few minutes to make a list of current plan details and everyday Medicare needs, including: healthcare needs, all medications (including over-the-counter drugs and medical supplies), preferred doctors and medical specialists, labs, hospitals, pharmacies, and other health-related services.

• Medicare and Daylight Savings Time: Both enacted into law 57 years ago.

About TrustMedicare.com

TrustMedicare.com provides objective information and insights for Medicare-eligible consumers regarding Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, and other personal finance and lifestyle topics.

