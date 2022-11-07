Nogin to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN) (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Nogin management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Nogin’s website.

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for such D2C brands as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

