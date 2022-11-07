Intapp Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

First quarter SaaS and support revenue of $56.8 million, up 31% year-over-year

First quarter total revenue of $79.5 million, up 28% year-over-year

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $176.2 million, up 41% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the professional and financial services industry, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022. Intapp also provided its outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year of 2023.

“We’re proud of our strong start to fiscal 2023 and excited to enter this new year with considerable momentum,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Our first quarter results continue to validate our strategy as demand for our purpose-built cloud solutions across the professional and financial services industry remains strong.”

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $56.8 million, a 31% year-over-year increase compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Total revenue was $79.5 million, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cloud ARR was $176.2 million as of September 30, 2022, a 41% increase year-over-year compared to Cloud ARR at the end of the first quarter in the prior year. Cloud ARR represented 62% of total ARR as of September 30, 2022, compared to 55% as of September 30, 2021.

Total ARR was $284.3 million as of September 30, 2022, a 24% increase year-over-year compared to total ARR at the end of the first quarter in the prior year.

GAAP operating loss was ($19.1) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($23.6) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $1.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of ($0.9) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net loss was ($20.1) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($25.1) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of ($2.4) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net loss per share was ($0.32), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of ($0.42) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.04) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $40.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $50.8 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily reflecting the last Repstor contingent consideration payment.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Business Highlights

We served more than 2,150 clients, 522 of which each generated more than $100,000 of ARR.

Our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate was above our expected range of 110% to 114% for the fifth quarter in a row.

DealCloud and OnePlace adoption continued as we added new clients and expanded existing accounts including growth equity firm Jolt Capital, private equity firms Astara Capital Partners and Northland Capital Partners, law firm Vedder Price, and accounting firm Kreston Reeves.

We released Client Collaboration, a new solution that enables firms to securely share documents with clients via Microsoft Teams and further expands our capabilities in alignment with our Microsoft strategic partnership.

We expanded our partner ecosystem by embedding market data from Equilar, a leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, and Cherre, an industry leading real estate data management and analytics platform, into our solutions.

Second Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Fiscal 2023 Outlook Second Quarter Fiscal Year SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $59.0 - $60.0 $241.5 - $245.5 Total revenue (in millions) $80.0 - $81.0 $332.0 - $336.0 Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) (in millions) ($1.5) - ($0.5) ($1.0) - $3.0 Non-GAAP net loss per share ($0.04) - ($0.02) ($0.07) - ($0.03)

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit (loss),” “non-GAAP net income (loss),” and “non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, November 7, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,150 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year of fiscal year 2023, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and economic and market downturns, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related transaction costs, impairment of lease related assets and lease modification. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the estimated weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Intapp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Revenues SaaS and support $ 56,813 $ 43,489 Subscription license 12,248 10,584 Total recurring revenues 69,061 54,073 Professional services 10,477 8,117 Total revenues 79,538 62,190 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 12,398 11,342 Total cost of recurring revenues 12,398 11,342 Professional services 12,936 11,034 Total cost of revenues 25,334 22,376 Gross profit 54,204 39,814 Gross margin 68.1 % 64.0 % Operating expenses: Research and development 19,679 16,970 Sales and marketing 31,312 25,645 General and administrative 20,410 20,830 Impairment of lease related assets 1,949 — Total operating expenses 73,350 63,445 Operating loss (19,146 ) (23,631 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (2,407 ) Interest expense (39 ) (159 ) Other income (expense), net (684 ) 879 Net loss before income taxes (19,869 ) (25,318 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (185 ) 188 Net loss $ (20,054 ) $ (25,130 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 62,864 60,085





Intapp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,325 $ 50,783 Restricted cash 3,528 3,528 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $892 and $918 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 52,559 66,947 Unbilled receivables, net 8,961 6,763 Other receivables, net 1,050 3,199 Prepaid expenses 9,062 5,984 Deferred commissions, current 10,475 10,187 Total current assets 125,960 147,391 Property and equipment, net 14,052 12,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,308 — Goodwill 269,230 269,103 Intangible assets, net 45,349 48,430 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 14,861 14,755 Other assets 2,540 2,451 Total assets $ 489,300 $ 494,413 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,539 $ 4,220 Accrued compensation 24,993 40,004 Accrued expenses 7,599 8,774 Deferred revenue, net 151,268 142,768 Other current liabilities 23,221 27,753 Total current liabilities 211,620 223,519 Deferred tax liabilities 1,940 2,099 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,324 2,712 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,405 — Other liabilities 7,565 10,201 Total liabilities 238,854 238,531 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 700,000 shares authorized; 62,985 and 62,739 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 63 63 Additional paid-in capital 658,523 643,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,350 ) (1,672 ) Accumulated deficit (405,790 ) (385,736 ) Total stockholders’ equity 250,446 255,882 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 489,300 $ 494,413





Intapp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (20,054 ) $ (25,130 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,116 4,052 Amortization of deferred financing costs 38 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,273 — Provision for doubtful accounts 158 291 Stock-based compensation 15,768 19,028 Impairment of lease related assets 1,949 — Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,407 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, including unrealized foreign exchange gain (147 ) (955 ) Deferred income taxes (158 ) (244 ) Other — 36 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,240 16,768 Unbilled receivables, current (2,198 ) (175 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,307 ) 1,105 Deferred commissions (394 ) (1,630 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15,827 ) (5,481 ) Deferred revenue, net 7,112 574 Operating lease liabilities (2,137 ) — Other liabilities (217 ) (5,997 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,215 4,649 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,668 ) (32 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,266 ) (831 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,934 ) (863 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on borrowings — (278,000 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — 292,758 Payments for deferred offering costs — (3,389 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,029 2,261 Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards (1,501 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (9,299 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,771 ) 13,630 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (968 ) (215 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,458 ) 17,201 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 54,311 41,463 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 43,853 $ 58,664 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,325 $ 54,937 Restricted cash 3,528 3,727 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 43,853 $ 58,664





Intapp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 54,204 $ 39,814 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 1,033 748 Amortization of intangible assets 1,496 1,964 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 56,733 $ 42,526 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.3 % 68.4 %

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Research and development $ 19,679 $ 16,970 Stock-based compensation (2,134 ) (4,350 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 17,545 $ 12,620 Sales and marketing $ 31,312 $ 25,645 Stock-based compensation (5,753 ) (6,469 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,464 ) (1,239 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,095 $ 17,937 General and administrative $ 20,410 $ 20,830 Stock-based compensation (6,848 ) (7,461 ) Amortization of intangible assets (121 ) (106 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (337 ) Acquisition-related transaction costs (159 ) (81 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,282 $ 12,845

Non-GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 GAAP Operating loss $ (19,146 ) $ (23,631 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to total cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 15,768 19,028 Amortization of intangible assets 3,081 3,309 Impairment of lease related assets 1,949 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 337 Acquisition-related transaction costs 159 81 Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 1,811 $ (876 )

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)