Public invited to open house at new Game and Fish office in Cody

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites the public to an open house event at the new regional office building in Cody Nov. 16. The office is located at 2 Tilden Trail.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with opening remarks from the Wyoming Game and Fish Director and Commissioners. Members of the public are then welcome to tour the building anytime through 4 p.m. Wed., Nov. 16. Light refreshments will be served.

“We welcome the community to tour the new facility, and learn how it will function to create efficiencies and improve service,” said Dan Smith Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor. “The event will also be a great opportunity to visit with Game and Fish Commissioners and local staff in an informal setting.”

Community members are welcome to come anytime between the hours of 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. to tour the facility. Local Game and Fish staff will provide walk-throughs of the facility or participants are welcome to tour the building on their own.

- WGFD -


 

