Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,310 in the last 365 days.

Coveo Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second quarter SaaS Subscription Revenue grew 47% year-over-year to $25.5 million
Second quarter total revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $27.9 million
Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations grew 51% year-over-year to $88.7 million as of September 30, 2022

Coveo reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandizing within digital experiences, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 30, 2022.

“Our solid second quarter results reflect our strong relationships with enterprise customers who view Coveo as a mission-critical component of their digital experiences that help to optimize business outcomes," said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO of Coveo. “As we near our one-year anniversary as a public company, we believe the investments we have made in our people and technology to date have built a firm foundation to help us execute on our growth plans while also allowing us to continue to improve our operational efficiency."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, unless otherwise stated)

  • SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) grew 47% to $25.5 million compared to $17.3 million.
  • Total revenue was $27.9 million, an increase of 43% compared to $19.5 million.
  • Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations(1) of $88.7 million as of September 30, 2022, up 51% compared to $58.9 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Gross profit (%) was 76%, a decrease of 2%, and product gross profit (%) was 82%, in-line with the prior period. Adjusted Gross Profit (%)(2) was 78%, a decrease of 1%, and Adjusted Product Gross Profit (%)(2) was 83%, an increase of 1%.
  • Operating loss was $11.6 million and Adjusted Operating Loss(3) was $4.7 million.
  • Net loss was $9.9 million, compared to net loss of $61.9 million. Net loss in the comparable period was principally impacted by a non-cash loss of $39.2 million and an associated income tax expense of $10.9 million, both related to the Company’s preferred shares converted immediately prior to the initial public offering of the Company in November 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $204.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Net Expansion Rate(1) of 111% as of September 30, 2022.
  • Coveo named the champion in the 2022 Enterprise Search Awards from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on user sentiment, alongside the ‘value index’ which captures user satisfaction given the costs they are paying.
  • Announced release of new enhancements to the Coveo Merchandising Hub to allow social proofing (badging) to be easily and scalably deployed on product listing pages. Enabling social proofing at scale has the potential to generate significant increases in conversion rates given these pages are often among the most visited on commerce sites.
  • Launched Quantic Insight Panel component to enable administrators to easily deploy a next-generation Coveo Hosted Insight Panel in Salesforce. This new capability can help to drive rapid time-to-value and innovation, as managers can easily update the Insight Panel configuration and functionality in real-time via the Coveo Admin console.
  • Made first round of donations of equity, time and technology as part of Coveo’s Pledge 1% contribution and broader ESG initiatives. Through this program, the Company contributes time, products, expertise, and money to support programs and organizations that provide learning and growth opportunities, including knowledge-sharing and mentoring, technical access, and financial assistance for young people (12-18 years old) in vulnerable social groups.

Financial Outlook

Coveo anticipates SaaS Subscription Revenue(1), Total Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss(3), and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to be in the following ranges:

  Q3 FY’23 Full Year FY’23
SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $25.6 – $26.1 million $101.5 – $103.0 million
Total Revenue $27.6 – $28.1 million $110.0 – $111.5 million
Adjusted Operating Loss(3) $5.0 – $6.0 million $23.0 – $25.0 million
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 104.8 – 105.3 million 104.0 – 105.0 million
     

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Coveo’s outlook constitutes “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purpose of, among other things, assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives, and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Information” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and a description of the assumptions thereof.

(1) SaaS Subscription Revenue, Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations, and Net Expansion Rate are Key Performance Indicators of Coveo. Please see the “Key Performance Indicators” section below.
(2) Adjusted Gross Profit (%) and Adjusted Product Gross Profit (%) are non-IFRS ratios. Please see the “Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios” section below and the reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
(3) Adjusted Operating Loss is a non-IFRS measure. Please see the “Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios” section below and the reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Q2 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Coveo will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and Jean Lavigueur, CFO.

Dial-in number:      1-888-664-6392; Confirmation #: 89869371
Live webcast:   https://app.webinar.net/EwjxLzldzA9
Replay:   ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section
     

Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios

Coveo’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, namely (i) Adjusted Operating Loss; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Product Gross Profit, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit (collectively referred to as our “Adjusted Gross Profit Measures”); (iii) Adjusted Gross Profit (%), Adjusted Product Gross Profit (%), and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit (%) (collectively referred to as our “Adjusted Gross Profit (%) Measures”); (iv) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses, Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses, and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (collectively referred to as our “Adjusted Operating Expense Measures”); and (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (%), Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses (%), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (%) (collectively referred to as our “Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures”). These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective.

Accordingly, these measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted Operating Loss, the Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Gross Profit (%) Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures and ratios of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in Coveo’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures and ratios. The Company’s management also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Coveo’s management uses and intends to continue to use non-IFRS measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.        

See the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of our latest MD&A, which is available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a description of these measures. Please also see the financial tables below for a description of such measures and a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted Operating Loss to operating loss; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit; (iii) Adjusted Product Gross Profit to product gross profit; (iv) Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit to professional services gross profit; (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses to sales and marketing expenses; (vi) Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses to research and product development expenses; and (vii) Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses to general and administrative expenses.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release refers to “SaaS Subscription Revenue”, “Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations” and “Net Expansion Rate”, which are operating metrics used in Coveo’s industry. We monitor such key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These key performance indicators provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

“SaaS Subscription Revenue” means Coveo’s SaaS subscription revenue, as presented in our financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

“Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations” is a forward-looking indicator of anticipated future revenue under contract that has not yet been recognized as revenue but that is expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, as presented in our financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

“Net Expansion Rate” is calculated by considering a cohort of customers at the end of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected and dividing the SaaS Annualized Contract Value (as defined below) attributable to that cohort at the end of the current period selected, by the SaaS Annualized Contract Value attributable to that cohort at the beginning of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected. Expressed as a percentage, the ratio (i) excludes any SaaS Annualized Contract Value from new customers added during the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (ii) includes incremental SaaS Annualized Contract Value made to the cohort over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (iii) is net of the SaaS Annualized Contract Value from any customers whose subscriptions terminated or decreased over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; and (iv) includes customers who converted from self-managed (on-premise) licenses and maintenance services to SaaS subscriptions during the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected.

“SaaS Annualized Contract Value” means the SaaS annualized contract value of a customer’s commitments calculated based on the terms of that customer’s subscriptions, and represents the committed annualized subscription amount as of the measurement date.

Please also refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” section of our latest MD&A, which is available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for additional details on the abovementioned key performance indicators.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Coveo’s financial outlook on SaaS Subscription Revenue, Total Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss, and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for the three months ending on December 31, 2022, and for the year ending March 31, 2023 (collectively, “forward-looking information”). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, ”could”, “might”, “will”, “achieve”, “occur”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “projection”, or “prospect”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Coveo’s financial outlook on SaaS Subscription Revenue, Total Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss, and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding also constitutes “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation: our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; our future capital requirements; the available liquidity under our revolving credit facility; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity and growth forecasts; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form (“AIF”) available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking information provided  in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, increase profitability, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

Contact Information

Paul Moon
Investor Relations
investors@coveo.com

Kiyomi Harrington
PR Lead
kharrington@coveo.com

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data, unaudited)


  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Six months ended
September 30, 		 
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
  $   $   $   $  
Revenue        
SaaS subscription 25,469   17,313   49,472   33,629  
Self-managed licenses and maintenance 290   841   614   1,555  
Product revenue 25,759   18,154   50,086   35,184  
Professional services 2,174   1,358   4,309   2,552  
Total revenue 27,933   19,512   54,395   37,736  
         
Cost of revenue        
Product 4,749   3,341   9,507   6,739  
Professional services 1,822   882   3,799   1,840  
Total cost of revenue 6,571   4,223   13,306   8,579  
Gross profit 21,362   15,289   41,089   29,157  
         
Operating expenses        
Sales and marketing 14,161   10,595   28,722   21,468  
Research and product development 8,963   5,528   18,095   10,370  
General and administrative 7,722   5,516   14,815   9,662  
Depreciation of property and equipment 660   652   1,352   1,301  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,104   30   2,265   56  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 396   378   793   761  
Total operating expenses 33,006   22,699   66,042   43,618  
Operating loss (11,644 ) (7,410 ) (24,953 ) (14,461 )
         
Change in redeemable preferred shares – conversion rights component fair value -   39,248   -   (30,228 )
Net financial expenses (income) (1,020 ) 4,826   (1,419 ) 9,630  
Foreign exchange gain (816 ) (780 ) (1,316 ) (347 )
Income (loss) before income tax expense (recovery) (9,808 ) (50,704 ) (22,218 ) 6,484  
Income tax expense (recovery) 125   11,184   234   (4,864 )
Net income (loss) (9,933 ) (61,888 ) (22,452 ) 11,348  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
Items that may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of income (loss):        
Foreign currency differences on translation to presentation currency (13,961 ) 20,426   (22,563 ) 4,352  
Total comprehensive income (loss) (23,894 ) (41,462 ) (45,015 ) 15,700  
         
Net income (loss) per share        
Basic (0.10 ) (2.76 ) (0.22 ) 0.51  
Diluted (0.10 ) (2.76 ) (0.22 ) (0.16 )
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding        
Basic 104,350,739   22,423,629   104,091,340   22,394,967  
Diluted 104,350,739   22,423,629   104,091,340   93,631,464  
                 

The following table presents share-based payments and related expenses recognized by the Company:


  Three months ended September 30,   Six months ended September 30,  
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
  $   $   $   $  
Share-based payments and related expenses                
Product cost of revenue 210   44   392   90  
Professional services cost of revenue 165   43   309   74  
Sales and marketing 1,539   240   3,070   458  
Research and product development 1,688   238   3,121   437  
General and administrative 2,058   205   3,243   415  
Share-based payments and related expenses 5,660   770   10,135   1,474  
                 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss to Operating Loss
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


  Three months ended September 30,   Six months ended September 30,  
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
  $   $   $   $  
Operating loss (11,644 ) (7,410 ) (24,953 ) (14,461 )
Share-based payments and related expenses (1) 5,660   770   10,135   1,474  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 1,103   -   2,263   -  
Acquisition-related compensation (3) 175   121   386   242  
Transaction-related expenses (4) -   1,330   -   1,330  
Charitable contributions 53   28   99   59  
Adjusted Operating Loss (4,653 ) (5,161 ) (12,070 ) (11,356 )
                 

(1) These expenses represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with issued stock options, restricted shares units, and other awards under share-based plans to our employees and directors as well as related payroll taxes that are directly attributable to the share-based payments. These costs are included in product and professional services cost of revenue, sales and marketing, research and product development, and general and administrative expenses.
(2) These expenses represent the amortization of intangible assets acquired through the acquisition of Qubit Digital Ltd (“Qubit”). These costs are included in amortization of intangible assets.
(3) These expenses relate to non-recurring acquisition-related compensation in connection with the Tooso, Inc. and Qubit acquisitions. These costs are included in product and professional services cost of revenue, and sales and marketing, research and product development, and general and administrative expenses.
(4) These expenses include professional, legal, consulting, and accounting fees related to the acquisition of Qubit. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Measures and Adjusted Gross Profit (%) Measures
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


  Three months ended September 30,   Six months ended September 30,  
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
  $   $   $   $  
Total revenue 27,933   19,512   54,395   37,736  
Gross profit 21,362   15,289   41,089   29,157  
Gross profit (%) 76 % 78 % 76 % 77 %
Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 375   87   701   164  
Add: Acquisition-related compensation 85   -   166   -  
Adjusted Gross Profit 21,822   15,376   41,956   29,321  
Adjusted Gross Profit (%) 78 % 79 % 77 % 78 %
         
Product revenue 25,759   18,154   50,086   35,184  
Product cost of revenue 4,749   3,341   9,507   6,739  
Product gross profit 21,010   14,813   40,579   28,445  
Product gross profit (%) 82 % 82 % 81 % 81 %
Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 210   44   392   90  
Add: Acquisition-related compensation 70   -   130   -  
Adjusted Product Gross Profit 21,290   14,857   41,101   28,535  
Adjusted Product Gross Profit (%) 83 % 82 % 82 % 81 %
         
Professional services revenue 2,174   1,358   4,309   2,552  
Professional services cost of revenue 1,822   882   3,799   1,840  
Professional services gross profit 352   476   510   712  
Professional services gross profit (%) 16 % 35 % 12 % 28 %
Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 165   43   309   74  
Add: Acquisition-related compensation 15   -   36   -  
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit 532   519   855   786  
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit (%) 24 % 38 % 20 % 31 %
                 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense Measures and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


  Three months ended September 30,   Six months ended September 30,  
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
  $   $   $   $  
Sales and marketing expenses 14,161   10,595   28,722   21,468  
Sales and marketing expenses (%) 51 % 54 % 53 % 57 %
Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,539   240   3,070   458  
Less: Acquisition-related compensation 37   -   71   -  
Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses 12,585   10,355   25,581   21,010  
Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (%) 45 % 53 % 47 % 56 %
         
Research and product development expenses 8,963   5,528   18,095   10,370  
Research and product development expenses (%) 32 % 28 % 33 % 27 %
Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,688   238   3,121   437  
Less: Acquisition-related compensation 47   121   135   242  
Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses 7,228   5,169   14,839   9,691  
Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses (%) 26 % 26 % 27 % 26 %
         
General and administrative expenses 7,722   5,516   14,815   9,662  
General and administrative expenses (%) 28 % 28 % 27 % 26 %
Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 2,058   205   3,243   415  
Less: Acquisition-related compensation 6   -   14   -  
Less: Transaction-related expenses -   1,330   -   1,330  
Less: Charitable contributions 53   28   99   59  
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses 5,605   3,953   11,459   7,858  
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (%) 20 % 20 % 21 % 21 %
                 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


  September 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		 
  $   $  
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 204,817   223,072  
Trade and other receivables 25,327   25,476  
Refundable tax credits 5,923   10,443  
Prepaid expenses 4,940   5,861  
  241,007   264,852  
Non-current assets    
Contract acquisition costs 10,572   10,858  
Property and equipment 7,185   8,704  
Intangible assets 16,012   20,605  
Right-of-use assets 7,911   9,255  
Deferred tax assets 4,079   4,616  
Goodwill 24,114   26,610  
Total assets 310,880   345,500  
       
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Trade payable and accrued liabilities 20,287   22,910  
Current portion of deferred revenue 53,047   49,879  
Current portion of lease obligations 1,803   1,916  
  75,137   74,705  
Non-current liabilities    
Deferred revenue 398   513  
Lease obligations 9,453   11,169  
Deferred tax liabilities 2,806   3,677  
Total liabilities 87,794   90,064  
Shareholders' equity    
Share capital 862,742   859,944  
Contributed surplus 25,162   15,295  
Deficit (614,708 ) (592,256 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,110 ) (27,547 )
Total shareholders' equity 223,086   255,436  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 310,880   345,500  
         

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


  Six months ended September 30,  
  2022   2021  
  $   $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities    
Net income (loss) (22,452 ) 11,348  
Items not affecting cash    
Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,199   1,810  
Depreciation of property and equipment 1,352   1,301  
Amortization of intangible assets 2,265   56  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 793   761  
Interest accretion -   9,153  
Change in redeemable preferred shares – conversion rights component fair value -   (30,228 )
Share-based payments 11,138   1,474  
Interest on lease obligations 331   374  
Change in fair value of short-term investments -   91  
Variation of deferred tax assets and liabilities 196   (4,944 )
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (1,316 ) (447 )
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items 4,579   (6,394 )
  (915 ) (15,645 )
     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities    
Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments -   29,872  
Additions to property and equipment (709 ) (667 )
Additions to intangible assets (5 ) (601 )
  (714 ) 28,604  
     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,527   122  
Payments on lease obligations (1,265 ) (1,132 )
  262   (1,010 )
     
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16,888 ) (171 )
     
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (18,255 ) 11,778  
     
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 223,072   55,399  
     
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 204,817   67,177  
         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Coveo Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.