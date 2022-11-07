Onconova Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company intends to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022. Management plans to host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results and provide an update on its pipeline programs.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic and (646) 307-1963 for international callers and using conference ID 6078502.

Those interested in listening to the conference call via the internet may do so by visiting the investors and media page on the Company's website at www.onconova.com and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Onconova website for 90 days following the call.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-sponsored study with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

