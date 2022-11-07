Standard BioTools and Visiopharm Announce Partnership for the Development of Complete Image Analysis Solutions to be Packaged With Hyperion and Hyperion+ Imaging Systems

Seamlessly linking the Standard BioTools portfolio of Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) systems with Visiopharm AI-driven software for phenotyping cells in high-plex imaging

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – and Visiopharm® today announced a collaboration to pair the company’s Hyperion™ and Hyperion+™ Imaging Systems with Visiopharm Phenoplex™ analysis software for simplified image processing and enhanced spatial pathology insights, building on the success of a co-marketing agreement announced last year.



Visiopharm, a leader in AI-driven digital pathology analysis software, and Standard BioTools, a life science preferred provider of innovative tools for exploratory and translational research, have worked together to develop the first of several specific algorithms and workflows that will provide out-of-the-box solutions and accelerate delivery of results for high-plex imaging studies.

The unique Standard BioTools™ single-step staining process and simultaneous 40-plex imaging deliver biomarker-rich data in a single scan for tissue microarrays and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections, providing enough datapoints to thoroughly phenotype and decipher cellular composition and function. Integrating Phenoplex into Hyperion and Hyperion+ Imaging Systems will bring a powerful, unified image analysis pipeline to Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) users, who will be able to more easily extract and more quickly act on meaningful biological data from their IMC investigations.

This close partnership offers one of the most effective solutions to date, in which Visiopharm software reads native MCD files, the output image file from Standard BioTools imaging systems, directly linking MCD™ Viewer to Phenoplex software. Phenoplex then employs the Visiopharm file conversion tool to create pyramidal TIFF images out of MCD files for large image formats that contain more markers for deeper analysis.

The Phenoplex workflow includes an AI tissue segmentation step, an AI-based nuclear segmentation step, cellular boundary detection that can include use of the Standard BioTools IMC Cell Segmentation Kit, cellular phenotyping, data exploration and image QC, spatial analyses, and a wide range of data/image export formats.

The powerful combination of Standard BioTools proven high-plex imaging with successful AI-driven software from Visiopharm will provide a simple and efficient way for translational and clinical researchers to generate and analyze high-plex spatial data from the tumor microenvironment, making it easier to investigate therapeutic and drug responses and arrive at confident decisions impacting healthcare.

“We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Standard BioTools to bring our Phenoplex image analysis to Hyperion Imaging System users everywhere,” said Louise Armstrong, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer at Visiopharm. “We have been working to improve and simplify the image analysis of high-plex images like IMC imagery and look forward to collaborating on evolving our analysis solution to meet the needs of researchers in this space.”

“With this collaboration, Standard BioTools becomes one of the first companies to bundle a system with a complete solution,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “This seamless pipeline transition from instrument to data analysis will be a big step for multiplex imaging, leading the way for high-plex adoption so customers no longer need to spend their time piecing together freeware to develop a pipeline.”

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of research conducted using Standard BioTools products and technologies and anticipated benefits to Standard BioTools of an expanded collaboration. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion+, Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, and MCD are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Visiopharm A/S

Visiopharm is a world leader in AI-driven precision pathology software. Its pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in academic institutions, the biopharmaceutical industry, and diagnostic centers. AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while CE-IVD APPs provide decision support. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, Visiopharm delivers tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.

Visiopharm was founded in 2002 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 750 customer accounts and countless users in more than 40 countries. The company headquarters are in Denmark’s Medicon Valley, with offices in Sweden, England, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investors:

Peter DeNardo

415 389 6400

ir@standardbio.com

Source: Standard BioTools Inc.