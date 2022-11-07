Submit Release
Waldencast plc to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30am ET. The third quarter 2022 earnings press release will be issued prior to the start of the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 for a toll-free number (conference ID: 6198725). The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://ir.waldencast.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth, purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform, expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale, a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations, asset-light efficiency and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

Contacts

Investors

ICR
Allison Malkin
waldencastir@icrinc.com

Media

ICR
Brittany Fraser
Waldencast@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

